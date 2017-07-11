Coronavirus digest: US set to approve Pfizer vaccine for teens

US regulators are expected to expand emergency use authorization for the BioNTech-Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to include adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15 next week, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

The decision is set to come nearly a month after the pharma giant released preliminary results from a study conducted on 2,260 youngsters in the proposed age bracket. The vaccine study showed no cases of the coronavirus among fully vaccinated volunteers as opposed to 18 among those given dummy shots.

The shot is already authorized for those above the age of 16.

After approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a federal vaccine advisory committee will meet to discuss whether the shot should be recommended for the age group.

The country will start administrating the shots after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) adopts the committee's recommendation, possibly in a matter of days.

Here's an overview of other major coronavirus-related developments around the world.

Europe

Novavax plans to start delivering its coronavirus vaccine to the European Union by the end of this year, Reuters reported. A formal contract could be signed as early as this week.

While Novavax had reached a preliminary deal with the bloc late last year, the final agreement was delayed over a shortage of raw materials.

Finally, the bloc’s purchases will be dependent on whether the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approves the vaccine. No date has been set for a decision on the vaccine, which hasn’t been approved anywhere in the world.

Germany has reported 7,534 new cases of the virus, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases. The new tally stands at 3,433,516.

With 315 deaths, the reported death toll has risen to 83,591.

Vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India will invest in facilities in the UK, according to Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The biotech company, which currently produces the low-cost AstraZeneca coronavirus shot, could also manufacture jabs in the UK going forward.

According to Johnson’s office, the £240 million ($334 million/276 million euro) project would include a sales office, "clinical trials, research and development and possibly manufacturing of vaccines."

Asia

India has recruited trainee doctors and nurses to help the country combat a massive surge in COVID-19 infections. The government also postponed a nationwide medical post-graduate entrance exam to free up more qualified doctors for the fight.

As India struggles to contain the pandemic, multiple countries have imposed restrictions on travelers from the country. The US will bar most non-US citizens from entering the United States from India as of Tuesday.

India added more than 3,200 COVID-related deaths on Wednesday — the highest number in a single day since the pandemic began. The total death toll has surpassed 200,000, with cities running out of space to bury or cremate the dead.

An elderly woman suffering from breathing difficulties due to COVID-19 waits to receive free supplemental oxygen outside a Sikh temple on the outskirts of Delhi in Ghaziabad. Many who are struggling for breath due to COVID-19 have flocked to the temple, hoping to secure some of its limited oxygen supplies.

Hospitals in Delhi and across the country are turning away patients after running out of medical oxygen and beds. Many have put out urgent notices saying they can't cope with the rush of patients. The Sikh temple in Ghaziabad has come to resemble the emergency ward of a hospital. People all across Delhi are seeking and creating makeshift health care spaces.

A healthcare worker tests blood oxygen levels of a COVID patient inside an ambulance in the eastern city of Kolkata. With people being forced to wait many hours to receive treatment, doctors have been treating people in cars and taxis parked in front of hospitals.

A couple wait inside a rickshaw until they can enter a COVID-19 hospital for treatment in the western city of Ahmedabad. Social media and local news footage have captured desperate relatives begging for oxygen outside hospitals or weeping in the street for loved ones who have died waiting for treatment.

A young boy at a crematorium mourns the loss of his father, who died from COVID-19. In the last month alone, daily COVID cases in India have increased eight times over — and deaths, 10 times. Health experts have said the actual death toll is probably far higher than the official numbers.

This 35-year-old woman is suffering from breathing difficulties due to COVID-19. Like many others, she is waiting in front of a hospital to receive oxygen support. Scientists are concerned that a more infectious "double mutation" of the virus is spreading in India.

The family of a COVID victim mourn together outside a mortuary of a hospital in New Delhi. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said India's current infection wave is "particularly dangerous" and that people were falling sick more severely and for longer. "It is supremely contagious, and those who are contracting it are not able to recover as swiftly."

The unfolding crisis is most noticeable in India's overwhelmed graveyards and crematoriums. Burial grounds in the capital New Delhi are running out of space. In other cities, glowing funeral pyres light up the night sky. "The virus is swallowing our city's people like a monster,'' said Mamtesh Sharma, an official at Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat crematorium in the central city of Bhopal.

India's vaccination program is lagging, with only 10% of the country's population having received one dose, and 1.5% having received both doses. Indians aged 18 and older will be eligible for a vaccine from Saturday. The United States has said it would send raw materials for vaccine production to help strengthen India's capacity to manufacture more AstraZeneca vaccine.



Pfizer said it is in fresh talks with the Indian government over an "expedited approval pathway" for its vaccine, as the county faces a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines for its mass vaccination program.

"We are currently discussing with the Indian government an expedited approval pathway to make our Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine available for use in the country," said Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

Americas

Florida’s governor has moved to invalidate all coronavirus restrictions across the state, signing legislation that gives him sweeping powers to do so. The law does not come into effect until July but Governor Ron DeSantis said he will issue an executive order to remove local mask mandates faster.

"I think this creates a structure that's going to be a little bit more respectful, I think, of people's businesses, jobs, schools and personal freedom," the Republican politician said.

Venezuela is set to begin trials of the Cuban coronavirus vaccine candidate Abdala, Health Minister Carlos Alvarado has announced. The country plans to produce enough doses locally to vaccinate 4 million people.

In Cuba, late-stage trials of the vaccine will be completed in July, with results published in August.

Mexico hopes to vaccinate its entire population by the end of the final quarter of 2022, the country’s deputy health minister, Hugo Lopez-Gatell, has announced.

The projected timeline takes into consideration possible global delays in vaccine production and delivery to Mexico.

