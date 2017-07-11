Coronavirus digest: US records first case of highly infectious variant

The first reported United States case of the highly contagious virus variant first found in the United Kingdom, was discovered in Colorado, Governor Jared Polls announced on Tuesday.

The variant was found in a man in his 20s who is now in isolation and has no travel history, state health officials said. Local media outlets reported that there is a second suspected case of the variant in the state. Experts believe that the variant could be significantly more contagious than the standard form of the virus, and that it could be responsible for a surge in cases in the UK.

The UK variant, known as B.1.1.7, has also been found in Canada, Italy, India and the United Arab Emirates.

Europe

France is considering starting its curfew earlier in the evening in parts of the country, Health Minister Olivier Veran said. The government has, however, ruled out a return to a full lockdown, he said. The proposal is to extend the existing 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, to begin at 6 p.m. in the regions hit hardest by the second wave.

While Veran singled out four eastern regions particularly hard hit by the surge in infections, his ministry said the extended curfew might eventually be extended to as many as 20 regions. France has so far recorded over 2.5 million cases and 64,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Asia

Thai officials have announced new restrictions, including the closure of some entertainment facilities, over the New Year's holiday amid a new spike in infections. As part of the new measures, hostess bars, gambling venues and massage parlors were ordered shut.

After months of appearing to have the situation under control, Thailand has seen two major clusters of the virus develop.

One of the clusters mainly infected hundreds of migrant workers from Myanmar at a seafood market near Bangkok, while in recent days, a cluster has grown connected to a gambling den in an eastern province.

Latin America

Latin America and the Caribbean became the second region after Europe to top 500,000 deaths, according to an AFP tally. There have been at least 500,800 deaths among the 29 countries in the region, with more than half of those in Brazil and Mexico.

