Coronavirus Digest: US records 800,000 pandemic deaths

The United States has now surpassed 800,000 coronavirus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Around a quarter of those deaths have been recorded since vaccines were first approved for use last spring.

US President Joe Biden called it a "tragic milestone."

"We remember each person and the lives they lived, and we pray for the loved ones left behind," Biden added in a statement late on Tuesday.

"As we head into the winter and confront a new variant, we must resolve to keep fighting this virus together," he said, talking about the new omicron variant.

Asia

South Korea will limit social gatherings and cut restaurant business hours after it recorded another record-breaking day of coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

"The government sees the current virus situation as serious and plans to enforce stronger social distancing measures," said South Korean Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum.

The East Asian country reported 7,850 new cases in the last 24 hours on Wednesday, with 964 patients in critical or serious condition and 70 deaths.

Global

The World Health Organization warned on Tuesday that the new omicron variant is spreading at an unprecedented rate across the world, urging governments to act to contain it.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said omicron had been reported in 77 countries and could "probably" spread to many countries undetected.

WHO expert Bruce Aylward warned against "jumping to a conclusion that this is a mild disease" after the United Kingdom reported the first death from the new variant, first detected in South Africa.

The omicron variant spreads much faster, is more resistant to vaccines, but may cause less severe illness, a new study on the South African outbreak showed.

The preliminary findings demonstrated that the while the Pfizer vaccine did not seem to halt its spread as effectively, it can prevent hospitalization.

"Omicron is moving extraordinarily fast, faster even than the most pessimistic among us thought it was going to move,'' infectious diseases expert Jacob Lemieux said.

Pfizer on Tuesday announced that its experimental pill to treat coronavirus appears effective against the omicron variant.

The pharmaceutical giant also said that the full results of its study, which the company has yet to publish openly, showed the experimental drug's encouraging early results against the virus.

The pill reduces combined hospitalizations and deaths by about 89% among high-risk adults when taken shortly after coronavirus symptoms, according to Pfizer.

Europe

Germany on Wednesday reported 51,301 new cases infections, down by 18,300 on the same day last week.

The country reported 453 COVID-19-related deaths, while the seven-day incidence has gone down to 353 cases per 100,000 population. The curve of Germany's fourth wave has begun to flatten over the past two weeks or so, after record numbers in November.

Meanwhile, police in the German state of Saxony conducted pre-dawn raids on Wednesday in the city of Dresden over a potential anti-vaxxer plot to harm state premier Michael Kretschmer.

