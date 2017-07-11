Coronavirus digest: US ramps up vaccinations as Fauci refutes Trump's prognosis

The United States' top infectious-disease expert has refuted suggestions from President Donald Trump that the country's coronavirus situation has been greatly exaggerated.

"All you need to do ... is go into the trenches, go into the hospitals, go into the intensive care units and see what is happening. Those are real numbers, real people and real deaths," Dr. Anthony Fauci said on NBC's "Meet the Press."

Earlier on Sunday, Trump criticized the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, saying the health authority's methods of determining cases had led to inflated figures.

Trump tweeted: "The number of cases and deaths of the China Virus is far exaggerated in the United States because of @CDCgov’s ridiculous method of determination compared to other countries, many of whom report, purposely, very inaccurately and low. 'When in doubt, call it COVID.'" Fake News!

Many experts in the US believe that the real numbers are in fact much higher and that many cases have been overlooked.

Meanwhile, the US has made significant progress in it vaccination drive after a slower-than-anticipated start, bringing the number of shots dispensed to about 4 million, according government health officials.

Dr. Fauci also said on ABC's "This Week" that President-elect Joe Biden's pledge to administer 100 million shots of the vaccine within his first 100 days in office is achievable.

Biden has already promised Dr. Fauci his job is secure once he takes office later this month.

Africa

South Africa hopes to obtain its first vaccine doses next month, the health minister has announced.

Dr. Zweli Mkhize told the gathered press: "We are targeting February," while cautioning that before that can happen negotiations must be concluded with producers such as Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca, as well as with Russian and Chinese laboratories.

Europe

Greece has detected four cases of the new, more infectious variant in people who recently traveled from the UK, the Health Ministry has said.

The Robert Koch Institute in Germany confirmed that the country had recorded roughly 10,000 infections over the last 24 hours, with 312 deaths, but noted that the diminished figures might be distorted by counting delays caused by the holiday period.

Norway will impose fresh restrictions, including a nationwide ban on serving alcohol in restaurants and bars, Prime Minister Erna Solberg has announced, in order to curb a recent rise in infections.

Retailers in the UK, such as Boots and Tesco, have said they will offer logistical support in the distribution of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

