Coronavirus digest: US predicts sharp spike in COVID-19 deaths by November

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a forecast predicting up to 233,000 COVID-19 deaths in the United States by October 31. The current COVID-19 death toll is more than 212,000.

The CDC's "ensemble forecast" aggregates data from dozens of forecast models at institutions across the country.

The forecast comes as case numbers and hospitalizations continue to increase across the US.

Record-high COVID-19 hospitalizations have been reported over the past several days in Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming.

The US leads the world in COVID-19 cases, with over 7.5 million.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said Thursday that he is "feeling perfect" a week after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Trump's doctor, Sean Conley, said Thursday that Trump had "completed treatment" and could return to the campaign trail on Saturday.

China has said it will formally join the World Health Organization's COVID-19 vaccine initiative, COVAX, which aims to deliver 2 billion doses of vaccines by the end of 2021.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry did not specify the level of support, although President Xi Jinping in May pledged to provide $2 billion in aid to fight the pandemic.

China would be the biggest economy so far to join COVAX, which helps finance vaccine doses for developing countries. Russia and the US have so far chosen not to join.

Read more: US won't join WHO-led effort for coronavirus vaccine

The French cities of Lyon, Lille, Grenoble and Saint-Etienne will be placed under "maximum alert" for coronavirus on Saturday, as COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations increase across the country.

Bars will be closed and stricter health protocols will be imposed on restaurants. No travel restrictions have been announced.

Lyon, France's third largest city, joins Paris and Marseille, which are currently under maximum alert.

France's health ministry on Thursday reported more than 18,000 new confirmed cases for the second day in a row, and the government is trying to avoid a national lockdown by imposing localized restrictions.

Read more: Coronavirus digest: France and UK set record daily figures

A UK study has found that 86% of people infected with coronavirus did not show symptoms on the day they were tested. These include cough, fever or loss of taste or smell.

The study by University College London tested 36,061 people for coronavirus between April and June. Of the 115 with a positive result, only 16 reported symptoms, with 99 not reporting any specific symptoms on the day of the test.

Researchers said the UK policy of only testing people with symptoms might miss many cases.

"More widespread testing will help to capture 'silent' transmission and potentially prevent future outbreaks," said lead researcher Irene Petersen.

