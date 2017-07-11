 Coronavirus digest: US plans to allow vaccinated foreign travelers | News | DW | 05.08.2021

News

Coronavirus digest: US plans to allow vaccinated foreign travelers

The US has been under pressure to lift restrictions on international travel. Vaccinated travelers may soon be allowed to enter the country. Follow DW for the latest.

Travelers at the JFK airport in New York. Edna Leshowitz/ZUMA Wire

The US is going through a surge in delta variant cases

The United States is planning to make it mandatory for all foreign travelers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, domestic media reported on Thursday. Under the current travel restrictions in the US, international travelers have been severely curtailed to control the spread of the delta variant.

Multiple US media outlets cited anonymous White House sources for the reports. The Biden administration reportedly wants to reopen to visitors from abroad in a "safe and sustainable manner," but no time frame was given.

Currently, non-US residents who have been to China, the EU, UK, Ireland, Brazil, South Africa and India in the previous 14 days are prohibited from entering. The Biden administration has faced pressure to lift some restrictions from other nations as well as those separated from their loved ones. 

Here are other major coronavirus developments from around the world.

Americas

"Pass Over," a modern twist on "Waiting for Godot," will be the first Broadway show to open in New York City since the pandemic forced theaters to shut in 2020. 

The rules require audiences, actors, stage crew and staff to be fully vaccinated. Theaters will be at full capacity, and audiences will be required to wear masks. 

In the Cuban province of Ciego de Avila, hotels have been converted into hospitals, as cases are soaring. 

Officials say hotel Ciego de Avila will be able hold up to 240 low-risk pediatric patients, and the Las Canas Motel will have 53 beds for infected pregnant women. Cuba had been successful in controlling an outbreak last year, but cases of the delta variant are now raising alarm among health authorities.

Watch video 12:01

COVID-19 Special: Latin America — the new hot spot

A new factory is being constructed in Chile, to make doses of China's Sinovac COVID vaccine. A production center in the Santiago area and a research facility in Antofagasta have been planned, said the health ministry.

Chile had stopped producing vaccines 20 years ago when its public health institute shut down. Doses from the Sinovac center should be ready by March next year.

Asia Pacific

Olympics organizers reported 31 new cases related to the Games, which brings the total since July 1 to 353. Tokyo reported a record high of 5,042 new cases on Thursday, as numbers soar in the city hosting the games. 

Japan is seeing a spike in cases and authorities plan to impose restrictions on eight more prefectures. "The situation on the ground [at hospitals] is extremely severe," said economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura. 

Thailand reported a record 20,920 coronavirus cases in a day on Thursday. The country has been seeing a surge in cases over recent weeks.

  • Health workers in personal protective equipment carry a coffin of a COVID-19 victim in Jakarata, Indonesia

    Southeast Asian countries struggle to curtail COVID surge

    Third wave

    COVID infections have risen exponentially in Southeast Asia in the past few months. Countries such as Laos, Thailand and Vietnam had avoided large-scale outbreaks in 2020, but they are now struggling to cope with the devastating new wave. Indonesia, for instance, has been hit hard by a third wave, with the number of deaths also rising in the country.

  • Health workers remove the body of a COVID victim, who died while isolating at home in Bandung, Indonesia

    Southeast Asian countries struggle to curtail COVID surge

    Chaos and devastation in Indonesia

    As of Sunday, Indonesia had reported 73,582 COVID-related deaths and more than 2.8 million confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. Last week, the country surpassed India and Brazil as the world's leader in new infection rates. Experts say the actual number of cases could be much higher. Citizens are desperately searching for oxygen cylinders and hospital beds.

  • A healthcare worker attends to a COVID-19 patient on a bed outside Bekasi Public Hospital, Indonesia

    Southeast Asian countries struggle to curtail COVID surge

    Delta at large

    Indonesia's health care system and hospitals are struggling to keep up with an influx of new COVID patients. With a population of some 270 million, the country was severely hit by the outbreak after the Eid celebration in May, which saw millions of people travel to celebrate the Ramadan. That outbreak has been made worse, as cases surge during the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant.

  • Entrance to a beach is cordoned off following a lockdown order in Da Nang, Vietnam

    Southeast Asian countries struggle to curtail COVID surge

    From good to worse

    In 2020, Vietnamese officials were praised for efficiently containing the coronavirus spread in the country. But, with the delta variant, which was identified in India, taking hold in the region, the number of infections is on the rise in the country. The government has now put the entire southern region in a two-week lockdown, as confirmed COVID-19 cases exceeded 3,000 for the third day in a row.

  • Police use water cannon to disperse protesters as they march to Government House in Bangkok

    Southeast Asian countries struggle to curtail COVID surge

    Anger against authorities

    Thai protesters are calling for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to step down over alleged mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic. The demonstrations are taking place as the kingdom registers record levels of coronavirus infections, with hospitals under severe strain. Thailand has reported nearly 90% of its total number of cases and 95% of its deaths since the pandemic began since April.

  • A flocks of pigeons are seen walking around on the relatively empty road at Patong Beach, one of the most popular beaches for visitors in Phuket

    Southeast Asian countries struggle to curtail COVID surge

    Thai tourism in tatters

    Thailand's tourism sector has also been hit badly by the pandemic. With Bangkok and its surrounding provinces struggling to deal with the COVID-19 surge, the government is pushing ahead with its plans to reopen the popular resort island of Phuket in a bid to salvage the economy.

  • A monk receives his COVID shot in Bangkok, Thailand

    Southeast Asian countries struggle to curtail COVID surge

    Slow vaccine rollout

    The Thai government has been slow to procure vaccines. The Southeast Asian country began vaccinating front-line workers in February and kicked off a mass vaccination campaign in June by administering locally produced Oxford-AstraZeneca shots and importing the Chinese-made Sinovac doses. The vaccination drive has so far been slow and erratic.

  • A Malaysian woman puts away a white flag after she received help during a COVID lockdown in Petaling Jaya

    Southeast Asian countries struggle to curtail COVID surge

    Desperate measures

    Malaysians, too, are struggling amid COVID lockdowns. Some of them have come up with a novel way to ask for help; they are flying white flags outside their homes to signal distress. The #benderaputih — or white flag — campaign has gained momentum on social media. The country has been under a nationwide lockdown since June 1 to curtail a surge of COVID infections.

  • Oxygen cylinders seen outside the oxygen-filling center, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Myanmar

    Southeast Asian countries struggle to curtail COVID surge

    COVID and the coup

    The military coup has disrupted people's access to health care facilities in Myanmar. Many doctors have refused to work in hospitals to show their opposition to the junta. The UN has warned that the country can become a "superspreader state" because of increasing infections and a slow vaccination drive.

  • People are waiting to get their COVID shots at a vaccination center in Manila, the Philippines

    Southeast Asian countries struggle to curtail COVID surge

    Herd immunity, a distant dream

    Like other Southeast Asia countries, the Philippines is facing a limited vaccine supply and a slow vaccine rollout. Health experts say the country may be among the last ones in the region to reach herd immunity against the virus. At the current pace of vaccination, authorities might take two or more years to vaccinate at least 75% of the population.


Melbourne joined Sydney and Brisbane as it went into yet another lockdown, its sixth so far. Some in Australia have blamed the slow rollout of vaccines for the spike in cases in recent weeks. 

"No one who has died has had both doses of vaccine. I cannot stress enough how it's so important for everybody of all ages to come forward and get the vaccine," said New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian. 

Europe

Lufthansa Airlines halved its losses in the second quarter, compared to the same period from the previous year, when pandemic-related travel restrictions were more severe. 

The airline said it had drawn an additional €1.5 billion ($1.8 billion) in aid from the German government. During this year, flights are expected to reach around 40% of the levels seen in 2019. 

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported 3,539 new cases in Germany, while the death toll rose by 26 on Thursday.

Global

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has appealed for a moratorium on giving booster shots to reduce vaccine disparity among developing nations.

Watch video 02:40

World must step up fight against COVID-19, WHO warns

Ghebreyesus said richer countries have administered about 100 doses for every 100 people on average, while low-income countries hampered by short supplies have provided only about 1.5 doses per 100 people.

The health body has repeatedly asked developed countries to donate vaccine doses to countries with low inoculation rates. WHO officials say the science is unproven about whether giving booster shots to people who have already received two vaccine doses is effective in preventing spread of the coronavirus.

tg/aw (AFP, AP, Reuters)

