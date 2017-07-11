Coronavirus digest: US plans to allow vaccinated foreign travelers

The United States is planning to make it mandatory for all foreign travelers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, domestic media reported on Thursday. Under the current travel restrictions in the US, international travelers have been severely curtailed to control the spread of the delta variant.

Multiple US media outlets cited anonymous White House sources for the reports. The Biden administration reportedly wants to reopen to visitors from abroad in a "safe and sustainable manner," but no time frame was given.

Currently, non-US residents who have been to China, the EU, UK, Ireland, Brazil, South Africa and India in the previous 14 days are prohibited from entering. The Biden administration has faced pressure to lift some restrictions from other nations as well as those separated from their loved ones.

Here are other major coronavirus developments from around the world.

Americas

"Pass Over," a modern twist on "Waiting for Godot," will be the first Broadway show to open in New York City since the pandemic forced theaters to shut in 2020.

The rules require audiences, actors, stage crew and staff to be fully vaccinated. Theaters will be at full capacity, and audiences will be required to wear masks.

In the Cuban province of Ciego de Avila, hotels have been converted into hospitals, as cases are soaring.

Officials say hotel Ciego de Avila will be able hold up to 240 low-risk pediatric patients, and the Las Canas Motel will have 53 beds for infected pregnant women. Cuba had been successful in controlling an outbreak last year, but cases of the delta variant are now raising alarm among health authorities.

A new factory is being constructed in Chile, to make doses of China's Sinovac COVID vaccine. A production center in the Santiago area and a research facility in Antofagasta have been planned, said the health ministry.

Chile had stopped producing vaccines 20 years ago when its public health institute shut down. Doses from the Sinovac center should be ready by March next year.

Asia Pacific

Olympics organizers reported 31 new cases related to the Games, which brings the total since July 1 to 353. Tokyo reported a record high of 5,042 new cases on Thursday, as numbers soar in the city hosting the games.

Japan is seeing a spike in cases and authorities plan to impose restrictions on eight more prefectures. "The situation on the ground [at hospitals] is extremely severe," said economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura.

Thailand reported a record 20,920 coronavirus cases in a day on Thursday. The country has been seeing a surge in cases over recent weeks.

Southeast Asian countries struggle to curtail COVID surge Third wave COVID infections have risen exponentially in Southeast Asia in the past few months. Countries such as Laos, Thailand and Vietnam had avoided large-scale outbreaks in 2020, but they are now struggling to cope with the devastating new wave. Indonesia, for instance, has been hit hard by a third wave, with the number of deaths also rising in the country.

Southeast Asian countries struggle to curtail COVID surge Chaos and devastation in Indonesia As of Sunday, Indonesia had reported 73,582 COVID-related deaths and more than 2.8 million confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. Last week, the country surpassed India and Brazil as the world's leader in new infection rates. Experts say the actual number of cases could be much higher. Citizens are desperately searching for oxygen cylinders and hospital beds.

Southeast Asian countries struggle to curtail COVID surge Delta at large Indonesia's health care system and hospitals are struggling to keep up with an influx of new COVID patients. With a population of some 270 million, the country was severely hit by the outbreak after the Eid celebration in May, which saw millions of people travel to celebrate the Ramadan. That outbreak has been made worse, as cases surge during the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant.

Southeast Asian countries struggle to curtail COVID surge From good to worse In 2020, Vietnamese officials were praised for efficiently containing the coronavirus spread in the country. But, with the delta variant, which was identified in India, taking hold in the region, the number of infections is on the rise in the country. The government has now put the entire southern region in a two-week lockdown, as confirmed COVID-19 cases exceeded 3,000 for the third day in a row.

Southeast Asian countries struggle to curtail COVID surge Anger against authorities Thai protesters are calling for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to step down over alleged mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic. The demonstrations are taking place as the kingdom registers record levels of coronavirus infections, with hospitals under severe strain. Thailand has reported nearly 90% of its total number of cases and 95% of its deaths since the pandemic began since April.

Southeast Asian countries struggle to curtail COVID surge Thai tourism in tatters Thailand's tourism sector has also been hit badly by the pandemic. With Bangkok and its surrounding provinces struggling to deal with the COVID-19 surge, the government is pushing ahead with its plans to reopen the popular resort island of Phuket in a bid to salvage the economy.

Southeast Asian countries struggle to curtail COVID surge Slow vaccine rollout The Thai government has been slow to procure vaccines. The Southeast Asian country began vaccinating front-line workers in February and kicked off a mass vaccination campaign in June by administering locally produced Oxford-AstraZeneca shots and importing the Chinese-made Sinovac doses. The vaccination drive has so far been slow and erratic.

Southeast Asian countries struggle to curtail COVID surge Desperate measures Malaysians, too, are struggling amid COVID lockdowns. Some of them have come up with a novel way to ask for help; they are flying white flags outside their homes to signal distress. The #benderaputih — or white flag — campaign has gained momentum on social media. The country has been under a nationwide lockdown since June 1 to curtail a surge of COVID infections.

Southeast Asian countries struggle to curtail COVID surge COVID and the coup The military coup has disrupted people's access to health care facilities in Myanmar. Many doctors have refused to work in hospitals to show their opposition to the junta. The UN has warned that the country can become a "superspreader state" because of increasing infections and a slow vaccination drive.

Southeast Asian countries struggle to curtail COVID surge Herd immunity, a distant dream Like other Southeast Asia countries, the Philippines is facing a limited vaccine supply and a slow vaccine rollout. Health experts say the country may be among the last ones in the region to reach herd immunity against the virus. At the current pace of vaccination, authorities might take two or more years to vaccinate at least 75% of the population.



Melbourne joined Sydney and Brisbane as it went into yet another lockdown, its sixth so far. Some in Australia have blamed the slow rollout of vaccines for the spike in cases in recent weeks.

"No one who has died has had both doses of vaccine. I cannot stress enough how it's so important for everybody of all ages to come forward and get the vaccine," said New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

Europe

Lufthansa Airlines halved its losses in the second quarter, compared to the same period from the previous year, when pandemic-related travel restrictions were more severe.

The airline said it had drawn an additional €1.5 billion ($1.8 billion) in aid from the German government. During this year, flights are expected to reach around 40% of the levels seen in 2019.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported 3,539 new cases in Germany, while the death toll rose by 26 on Thursday.

Global

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has appealed for a moratorium on giving booster shots to reduce vaccine disparity among developing nations.

Ghebreyesus said richer countries have administered about 100 doses for every 100 people on average, while low-income countries hampered by short supplies have provided only about 1.5 doses per 100 people.

The health body has repeatedly asked developed countries to donate vaccine doses to countries with low inoculation rates. WHO officials say the science is unproven about whether giving booster shots to people who have already received two vaccine doses is effective in preventing spread of the coronavirus.

tg/aw (AFP, AP, Reuters)