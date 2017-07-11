Coronavirus digest: US officials report first reinfection case

A 25-year-old man has tested positive twice for coronavirus, in what officials think may be the first instance of coronavirus reinfection in the US.

The man was found to have the virus in April after showing mild symptoms. He recovered and tested negative twice, and then tested positive again in June — this time requiring hospitalization.

Similar cases of reinfection have been recently reported in Hong Kong and in Europe.

Here's what else you need to know about the pandemic from around the world:

Americas

Brazil registered 43,412 new cases and 855 new deaths on Friday. The world’s second worst-affected country after the US now has a total of 119,504 deaths, and 3,804,803 new cases.

Drugmaker Gilead said US regulators are now allowing the use of experimental antiviral drug remdesivir for all patients hospitalized with COVID-19. The US FDA has expanded its emergency use authorization, which was previously limited only to patients with a severe case of the virus.

Canada’s public safety minister Bill Blair said on Twitter that the country is extending restrictions on travelers arriving in the country for another month till September 30, to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

Canadian nationals and permanent residents who are returning will continue to be subjected to strict quarantine measures.

Asia

Bangladeshi drugmaker Beximco Pharmaceuticals has announced plans to invest in India’s Serum Institute, to ensure Bangladesh gets priority access to the vaccines it is developing. Details about the size of investment were not made clear.

The Serum Institute has partnered with AstraZeneca to produce more than 1 billion doses of a COVID-19 vaccine for global supply. Bangladesh has expressed willingness to hold trials of candidate vaccines being developed by India.

The Korea Medical Association plans to organize a nationwide strike starting September 7, for an indefinite period. South Korea's Health Ministry had extended a back-to-work order for its doctors, and filed police complaints against 10 doctors who did not abide.

Interns and resident doctors have been protesting since August 21 over the government’s plans to prepare for public health crises.

Europe

France registered nearly 7,400 new cases in the past 24 hours. Health authorities called the rise "exponential." In a bid to curb the spread, people in capital Paris will have to wear face masks throughout the city.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday warned that the coming months are likely to see the coronavirus pandemic get worse. She called on people in Germany to continue taking the threat seriously.

Hungary has tightened its border restrictions in a bid to stop imported cases. Foreigners will be barred from entering the country from September 1. From this date, any returning citizens will be required to show two negative tests to avoid a 14-day quarantine.

Greece has announced plans to extend a lockdown on migrant camps to at least September 15. Concerns are growing over the spread of the virus in hugely overcrowded camps on five Aegean islands. The first case of COVID-19 was reported at the Vial migrant camp in Chios in mid-August.

