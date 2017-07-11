Coronavirus digest: US eyes vaccine before November election

Europe

Greek authorities confirmed the first known case of coronavirus in the country's largest migrant camp Moria, on the island of Lesbos. The camp, which houses nearly 13,000 people, has been put under a 14-day quarantine.

Around 13,000 people live in the Moria camp

French Prime Minister Jean Castex told RTL radio that he hoped the €100 billion ($118 billion) recovery package would create 160,000 new jobs by 2021.

Trials for a 20-minute coronavirus test are being held on Wednesday in Salford before being rolled out across the country, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced in an interview on Sky news. "There are operational challenges from time to time, but the testing system works well," he said.

The Czech Republic recorded its biggest number of daily new infections since the pandemic began. The government would probably impose new restrictions, Health Minister Adam Vojtech said in a statement given to the Associated Press.

Asia

Thailand has confirmed its first locally transmitted infection in 100 days. A 37-year-old prisoner tested positive on Wednesday after being arrested on August 26. Thailand has been largely spared from the worst of the pandemic despite being the first country outside of China to report a case of the new disease, but it has been badly hit by the loss of tourism — foreign tourists have been banned from entering the country.

Middle East

The number of new coronavirus cases in Israel jumped above 3,000 for the first time, the Health Ministry announced on Thursday. 3,074 new cases were recorded on Wednesday, up from 2,190 the day before. The new school year started on Tuesday.

The country originally managed to avoid high numbers of cases due to strict lockdown measures, but infections have gone up rapidly since easing began in May.

Turkey's health minister, Fahrettin Koca, has said the country is facing the second peak of its first wave of infections. Koca blamed social gatherings for the new increase in infections and advised the government to expand restrictions on events such as weddings, engagement parties and henna nights. In the previous 24 hours, 1,596 people tested positive for the virus with the capital, Ankara, overtaking Istanbul in number of cases.

North America

A letter sent out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States requested that states remove red tape in order to ensure that planned vaccine distribution centers will be "fully operational by Nov. 1, 2020”, two days before the presidential election.

Read more: Coronavirus, record stimulus halt halt US dollar's show of strength

Treatments for critical cases of COVID-19 using corticosteroids can reduce the risk of death by up to 20%, according to an analysis of seven international trials published by the Journal of the American medical Association on Wednesday. The WHO urged countries to keep a sufficient stock of the drugs, "while not maintaining excessive stocks which could deny other countries access".

Different corticosteroids proven to work against coronavirus

Canada's chief medical officer Dr. Theresa Tam urged people to wear a mask during sex to avoid spreading the coronavirus. While sexual intercourse itself poses a low risk for contracting the virus, related activities such as kissing and close contact can pass on the infection. "The lowest risk sexual activity during COVID-19 involves yourself alone," she said.

ab/sms (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)