Coronavirus digest: US donates 1 million vaccine doses to Vietnam

The United States will donate 1 million BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine doses to Vietnam, Vice President Kamala Harris announced in Vietnam on Tuesday. Harris is currently touring Southeast Asia.

Harris said the doses would begin arriving within the next 24 hours. The US had previously donated 5 million vaccines to Vietnam. The Department of Defense will also send 77 freezers to store the vaccines adequately.

The US will also provide $23 million (€19.6 million) in the American Rescue Plan and emergency funding through the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the United States Agency for International Development for ramping up vaccination programs in the country.

Harris announced the launch of a new CDC Southeast Asia regional office. It will be one of the four offices of the US public health agency globally. The office is set to help scientists collaborate on research to prevent another global health crisis.

Vietnam is currently reeling under a COVID crisis driven by the delta variant of the virus. It has vaccinated under two percent of its population of 98 million people.

Here's a roundup of the latest coronavirus developments from around the world:

Asia

Japan is set to expand a state of emergency to an additional eight prefectures, taking the total to 21, the minister in charge of the country's COVID response said, as a surge in cases begins to overwhelm hospitals.

Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said the increase, which would cover almost half of Japan's 47 prefectures, was approved by a panel of external experts. It is expected to be formally agreed upon at a government task force meeting later on Wednesday.

"The most important task is to beef up the medical system," Nishimura said, adding that securing oxygen stations and nurses was among the top priorities.

Taiwan reported zero new domestic COVID cases on Wednesday, a first since May 9. With no community transmission, the pandemic is well under control on the island.

The World Health Organization said it was concerned that the mass exodus from Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover could cause a spike in coronavirus infections. This could also be easily spread, as people are in close proximity and traveling to various parts of the globe.

Oceania

New South Wales (NSW), Australia, has recorded another new daily high of 919 infections. Australia's most populous state recorded two deaths from the coronavirus on Wednesday.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said Wednesday that the state's health system is under pressure but is coping.

Europe

Germany reported another 11,561 new COVID cases and 39 more deaths on Wednesday. The total number of cases now stands at 3,899, 173 and deaths at 92,061.

Protection against COVID provided by two doses of BioNTech-Pfizer and Oxford–AstraZeneca vaccines began to wane within six months, underscoring the need for booster shots, according to a new study by British researchers. The UK's ZOE COVID study was based on data from more than 1.2 million test results.

Americas

A new assessment into the COVID lab-leak theory by US spy agencies has come up short of providing the government and the public with any firm conclusion, the Wall Street Journal newspaper reported. The study was concluded Tuesday, but an unclassified version of the report is yet to be published.

