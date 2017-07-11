Coronavirus digest: US could have avoided most COVID-deaths, says former Trump official

In an interview with CNN, Dr. Deborah Birx, who coordinated the White House coronavirus task force under former President Donald Trump, said that the US could have avoided many COVID deaths if the government had responded more effectively.

"There were about 100,000 deaths that came from that original surge. All of the rest of them, in my mind, could have been mitigated or decreased substantially," said Birx.

She said she had a "very uncomfortable" call from Trump after describing how widespread the virus was in an interview with CNN in August, during which she told people living in rural areas that they were not immune.

Birx expressed concern about the level of testing in the country, but also praised the new administration for modeling mask-wearing and other behaviors that help to combat the virus. "I think the messaging has been very good, very consistent," she said of President Biden and his team.

Americas

Cases in the US have recently plateaued. Top pandemic advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday this may be due to "premature" easing of anti-virus efforts in some places.

"We've seen that in our own country, and that's exactly what's happened in Europe in several of the countries in the European Union, where they plateaued and then started to come back," he told CBS in an interview.

Fauci urged caution and said that a surge in travel could cause an increase in numbers. "It really is almost a race between getting people vaccinated and having this peak that... we don't want to see," he said.

Europe

The UK has eased some lockdown measures, but British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged citizens to be cautious, citing the threat of new variants of the virus.

The government also announced plans to set up a new Office for Health Promotion to help tackle obesity, improve mental health and promote exercise. Johnson has raised awareness about this issue since contracting COVID-19 last year, saying he was "too fat" when he got sick.

Britain is lifting some stay-at-home measures, and will allow up to six people, or two households, in England to meet outside. Outdoor sporting facilities such as tennis and basketball courts can be used with social contact limits in place.

Middle East

The United Arab Emirates and China announced a venture to produce the Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine in the Gulf nation.

State media reported that UAE's Group 42 and China's CNBG "have launched a joint project... to initiate the first Covid-19 vaccine production line in the UAE."

The UAE began mass inoculation in December after approving vaccines made by Chinese firm Sinopharm as well as BioNTech Pfizer.

tg/cb (AFP, AP, Reuters)