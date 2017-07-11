Coronavirus digest: UN's World Health Organization backs AstraZeneca jab

The World Health Organization (WHO), based in Geneva, Switzerland, says countries should keep using the AstraZeneca vaccine, stressing once again that the jab's benefits outweigh the risks.

"COVID-19 is a deadly disease and the AstraZeneca vaccine can prevent it," the UN agency's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters at an online press briefing.

The WHO's backing for the British-developed serum comes after EU regulators confirmed it was safe after an emergency probe into links with blood clotting.

Europe

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine may not be cleared for use in Europe until the end of summer, according to the head of the country's state direct investment fund.

Germany is eyeing a possible purchase of Russian vaccines

"If it is approved [by EU regulators] — probably after June -— we could deliver about 100 million doses for 50 million people in the EU within three, four months," Kirill Dmitriev told the Berliner Zeitung newspaper.

On Friday, Health Minister Jens Spahn raised the possibility of Germany going it alone and acquiring the Russian doses outside of the EU's joint procurement scheme. Chancellor Angela Merkel said that she would prefer a European acquisition program, however.

Americas

German car giant Volkswagen has halted production at its plants in Brazil. Already one of the worse-hit countries on Earth, Brazil is struggling with case numbers at present. On Friday, the Health Ministry announced a single-day record number of new infections, and the second-highest number of deaths recorded in a day.

The former president of the United States, Donald Trump, has been spending time golfing at his Florida Palm Beach club, Mar-a-Lago.

Donald Trump relaxes on the golf course

But now the venue has been partially closed because of a Covid outbreak.US media reports quoted sources familiar with club operations as saying that some workers had been quarantined "out of an abundance of caution" and "a section of the club" had been shuttered.

jf/msh (AFP, dpa, Reuters)