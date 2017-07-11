Coronavirus digest: UN united on vaccine equity

The UN Security Council unanimously passed a resolution on Friday in support of increasing access to COVID-19 vaccines in impoverished and war-torn countries.

The resolution — only the second regarding the global pandemic — was co-sponsored by all 15 members of the council. It calls on the world's richest countries to not hoard doses at the expense of countries already in difficult situations.

Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus welcomed the gesture but called for practical steps to be taken, such as waiving intellectual property rights "to increase production, coverage of vaccines and get rid of this virus as soon as possible."

The resolution "invites donation of vaccine doses from developed economies and all those in a position to do so to low- and middle-income countries and other countries in need."

It also "calls for the strengthening of national and multilateral approaches and international cooperation... in order to facilitate equitable and affordable access to Covid-19 vaccines in armed conflict situations, post-conflict situations and complex humanitarian emergencies."

The unanimity of the Security Council marks a divergence from the dynamic prevalent during US former President Donald Trump's time in office, which was characterized by inflamed tensions with China.

Americas

A US panel of independent advisors voted to recommend the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Friday. The panel had been set up by the Food and Drug Administration which will likely act upon the panel's advice.

Once given emergency use authorization, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will become the third to be greenlit in the US, following the BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Ecuador's health minister, Juan Carlos Zevallos, stepped down on Friday after it was revealed that his mother and several others connected to the minister had been given doses of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine earmarked for health care workers. The politician is now under investigation.

Europe

Germany's Robert Koch Institute reported 9,762 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours on Saturday morning. There were roughly 600 more infections than reported the previous Saturday.

Deaths in Germany rose by 369, slightly less than the previous week. The rate of infection reached 63.8 infections per 100,000 people in the past seven days. The infection rate has plateaued after declining throughout January and the first half of February.

Asia

South Korea's food and drug safety ministry began its procedure to review the Johnson & Johnson one-jab vaccine on Saturday after the US company submitted an application for approval.

