Coronavirus digest: UN chief condemns 'vaccine nationalism'

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio-Guterres released a statement Thursday expressing concern that wealthier countries are far outpacing poorer nations with vaccinating their populations.

Guterres said he is "deeply concerned that many low-income countries have not yet received a single dose, while wealthier countries are on track to vaccinating their entire population."

"We see many examples of vaccine nationalism and vaccine hoarding in wealthier countries — as well as continued side deals with manufacturers that undermine access for all," he added.

Guterres believes coronavirus vaccines need to be seen as a "global public good."

"The world needs to unite to produce and distribute sufficient vaccines for all, which means at least doubling manufacturing capacity around the world," Guterres continued, adding "that effort must start now."

According to the New York Times coronavirus world vaccination tracker, Israel, Seychelles, and Bahrain are the top countries with the highest percentages of their populations fully vaccinated. Poorer countries are rushing to secure more doses, with developing nations such as Brazil facing a surge in deaths.

Europe

The Italian government banned a batch of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine on Thursday, due to reports of people develop blood clots after receiving the shot. The move comes after Denmark, Norway and Iceland suspended the administration of the vaccine.

However, regulators said it was unclear whether there is a link between the shot and adverse effects, and halted its use as a precaution.

The Romanian government followed suit after Italy, banning 4,200 doses from the same Astrazeneca/Oxford batch.

"We take this measure as an extreme precaution," Romania's national vaccination center said in a statement, adding there was no "scientific reason" in Romania for banning the vaccine batch.

Americas

US President Joe Biden announced during an address on Thursday that US states should make all adult Americans eligible for vaccination by May 1. Biden had previously said there would be enough vaccines available for all Americans by the end of May.

Asia

Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, along with other top political leaders, scrapped plans to receive doses of the Astrazeneca/Oxford vaccine on Friday, sharing the same concerns with Italy and Romania about possible blood clots.

