Coronavirus digest: Ukraine records daily high, tops 3 million cases

Ukraine exceeded more than 3 million COVID cases on Thursday, the Ukrainian Health Ministry announced. More than 70,000 people have died of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

The country also registered a record daily high of 27,377 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours.

The figure exceeds the previous high of 26,870 infections, recorded on October 29. There were 699 new COVID-related deaths in the same 24-hour time frame cases peaked.

There have been repeated record infectious figures in recent weeks, with the government imposing strict lockdown restrictions to curb the spread of COVID.

However, tough restrictions have been challenged by Ukrainians. On Wednesday, thousands of Ukrainians blocked traffic in downtown Kyiv to protest restrictions and mandatory vaccination requirement.

Vaccines have been made mandatory for some states workers, while people living in areas classed as "red" zones — as Kyiv is— have to either produce a negative COVID test report or prove they've been vaccinated if they wish to enter restaurants or avail public transport.

Ukraine has a population of around 45 milion people.

Here are the major developments on coronavirus from around the world:

Europe

Germany reported a record 33,949 new daily cases on Thursday, according to the latest data from Robert Koch Institute, the country's public health body. Germany appears to be entering the fourth wave of the pandemic, Health Minister Jens Spahn warned on Wednesday.

With nearly 6% of school-aged children in the UK testing positive for COVID during the middle of October, scientists conducting a study to determine COVID prevalence in the country say those levels rose to a record high during October.

Researchers at Imperial College London also added that COVID rates had doubled in older groups last month as compared to September. While the UK's cases have persisted over 30,000 a day since September, vaccines have driven deaths from COVID down significantly.

Hungary reported a jump in daily COVID infections to 6,268 on Thursday, with the daily tally more than doubling from the middle of last week, the government said. Only 5.74 million people of 10 million people are fully vaccinated in the country, below the European Union average. Hungary has recorded 31,101 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Asia

China is on high alert at its ports of entry as it enforces strict travel policies to keep COVID risks at bay, given that Beijing is less than 100 days away from the start of Winter Olympics. The National Immigration Administration said Thursday it would continue to guide citizens not to travel abroad for non-essential reasons.

Middle East

Turkey will begin administering boosters to people who have received two shots of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday.

Turkey has already administered a third dose to more than 11.2 million people who received two doses of the vaccine developed by China's Sinovac, whose efficacy rates fall faster, officials believe.

