Coronavirus digest: UK vaccination studies find significant drop in infections

Research conducted in the UK showed that COVID-19 infections in adults of all ages fell by 65% after a first dose of the BioNTech-Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine.

This included a drop in symptomatic infections by 74% and a drop in infections with no reported symptoms by 57%.

The research was conducted when the B1.1.7 variant was dominant in Britain, but still found the vaccination to be just as effective in elderly people and those with underlying health conditions as it was in the young and healthy.

"These real-world findings are extremely promising," said Health Minister James Bethell.

The data came from two studies that are part of the COVID-19 Infection Survey. This is a collaboration between Oxford University, the government's health department, and the Office of National Statistics.

Both studies were published online and are yet to be peer reviewed.

Here's a roundup of the latest coronavirus news from elsewhere in Europe and the rest of the world:

Europe

European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde has said Europe's monetary authority plans to keep interest rates and coronavirus stimulus unchanged. She urged EU members to get their coronavirus recovery fund operational with haste.

Germany is expected to start offering the coronavirus vaccines to everyone who is willing to take them, says Health Minister Jens Spahn.

Watch video 00:29 Spahn hopes vaccines can be offered to all by June

The UK has added India to a travel ban list amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. UK citizens and residents are now required to self-isolate in quarantine hotels upon arrival from India.

Americas

Canada announced on Thursday it was banning all flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days due to the growing wave of COVID-19 cases in that region.

There are than 1 million people who live in Canada who have Indian descent. There are 100,000 Canadians who have Pakistani ancestry. Canada does not have any direct flights from Brazil, where cases are also surging.

The South African variant of the virus has led to a surge of infections in Cuba, which reported a record 1,207 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

While the country did a good job of containing infections in the beginning, an easing of travel in November followed by year-end social gatherings led to an increase in the number of infections.

Asia

India reported a new global record of daily COVID-19 infections, with 330,000 new cases and 2,000 deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Indonesia announced it would no longer issue visas for travelers who have recently been to India to prevent the spread of different coronavirus variants, Reuters cited a top official as saying. Indonesians arriving from India will have to self-isolate.

Japan is set to issue a third state of emergency for Tokyo and three western urban prefectures, due to worries of trying to control an outbreak before the Tokyo Olympic Games to be held this year.

Measures are to include shutdown orders for bars, department stores, malls, theme parks, as well as theaters and museums. Restaurants that do not serve alcohol and public transportation services are asked to finish early. Schools will stay open, but universities are asked to return to online classes.

At least one person at the Mount Everest base camp has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. The number of mountain climbers aiming to tackle Everest this spring is approaching the record set in 2019.

tg/rt (AFP, AP, Reuters)