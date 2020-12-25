Coronavirus digest: UK vaccinates 600,000 people

More than 600,000 people in the United Kingdom have received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine since the rollout began earlier this month.

The UK was the first country in the world to approve and begin inoculating people with the vaccine. Care home residents, adults over 80, and health and social care staff were first to receive the shot at more than 500 sites across the country.

The UK has ordered 40 million doses of the vaccine. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that he expects to receive millions of doses before the end of the year.

The second dose must be given three weeks after the first.

Americas

Three Latin American countries began their immunization programs against COVID on Thursday. Frontline medical staff in Mexico and Chile were among the first to get the injection, while Costa Rica began its own program.

Mexican nurse Maria Irene Ramirez said, "it's the best gift I could receive in 2020," while she received the shot.

A nursing assistant in Chile was the first to receive the vaccine in the country in the presence of President Sebastian Pinera.

Elizabeth Castillo, a 91-year-old nursing home resident, was the first vaccine recipient in Costa Rica.

"I am very grateful to God, because I have asked so much of him. My life is very important to me, so take advantage of every moment," said Castillo.

Argentina received 300,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine on Thursday. It is the first Latin American country to approve the use of the Russian vaccine.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez has vowed to take the first shot to prove it was safe, after the vaccine was criticized that it was registered before the start of large-scale clinical trials.

Asia

South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Friday there were 1,241 new cases reported the day before. That is the highest 24 hour count that the country has seen so far in the pandemic.

COVID dampens Bethlehem's Christmas celebrations A socially-distanced visit to the birthplace of Jesus Priests arrive at the Church of Nativity, believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, adhering to strict social-distancing guidelines. The traditional midnight mass on Christmas Eve is closed to the general public amid a coronavirus lockdown. Only clerics are permitted to attend.

COVID dampens Bethlehem's Christmas celebrations Tourist industry takes a hit The pandemic has dealt a heavy blow to Bethlehem's tourism sector. Restaurants, hotels and gift shops have been shuttered in line with coronavirus restrictions. Evening celebrations, when pilgrims normally congregate around the Christmas tree, have been canceled.

COVID dampens Bethlehem's Christmas celebrations Playing amid a lockdown Thousands of foreign pilgrims usually flock to the holy city and watch parades such as this. This year attendance fell dramatically. Israel has closed its international airport and Palestinian authorities enforced an intercity travel ban, meaning many were kept away.

COVID dampens Bethlehem's Christmas celebrations Too old to attend? The newly-appointed Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem and top Roman Catholic cleric, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, who himself contracted the virus and recovered, will lead this year's reduced celebrations. The 85-year-old Palestinian president, Mahmoud Abbas, who usually attends said he would not participate.

COVID dampens Bethlehem's Christmas celebrations Enforcing Covid-19 restrictions in holy spots In the traditional nativity story, shepherds watch flocks of sheep. During the coronavirus pandemic in Bethlehem this year, security guards ensure that strict lockdown measures are being adhered to in holy spots, such as the Church of the Nativity.

COVID dampens Bethlehem's Christmas celebrations Praying this will be over? Despite the circumstances, town leaders are determined to send a message of hope. "So we are celebrating the holiday in all means, the only thing missing at this stage is the big crowd, like it used to be in the previous years, but people in Bethlehem are optimistic that the future will be better," said Mayor Anton Salman.



kbd/aw (AFP, Reuters)