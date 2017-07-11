Coronavirus digest: UK vaccinates 20 million people

More than 20 million people in the UK have been given at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, the country's Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced on Sunday evening.

Government figures revealed that 20,089,551 people from a population of some 66 million had been administered a jab. The UK has been ahead of other countries in Europe in vaccinating its population by extending the waiting time between the two doses up to three months so that more people can be partially vaccinated quicker.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the milestone a "huge national achievement" and thanked NHS staff for their "tireless work."

The British government is aiming to give the entire adult population at least one dose of vaccine by the end of July. The island country has the highest death toll in Europe and has been ravaged by the more virulent variant first detected there, but infections and hospitalizations have fallen dramatically in recent weeks.

The Telegraph newspaper reported on Sunday that people aged over 40 would start to be vaccinated in March.

Asia

Iran passed the grim milestone of 60,000 known coronavirus-related deaths, according to a Health Ministry report released on Sunday.

The number of infections in the country since the pandemic reached over 1.63 million. Iran has been one of the worst hit by the global pandemic.

Health experts urged the Pope to call off his trip to Iraq on Friday — the first papal visit ever to the country — fearing that his visit may become a superspreader event.

The Philippines launched its coronavirus vaccination program on Monday. President Rodrigo Duterte, along with other top officials, was among the first to be vaccinated to encourage uptake in one of Southeast Asia's worst hit countries.

Health workers, police and military were also vaccinated in Manila with some of the 600,000 doses donated by China.

Americas

Mexico's coronavirus czar Hugo Lopez-Gatell had to be hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment over the past five days, a health official said on Sunday. The man behind the Mexican coronavirus strategy has been criticized for downplaying the importance of wearing masks and widespread testing.

The country reported 458 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday, bringing the total to 185,715.

Australasia

The mayor of New Zealand's biggest city Auckland called for the residents to be given priority in the country's vaccination strategy after the city of 2 million was put into a weeklong lockdown.

Mayor Phil Goff defended his plea by saying that each day under lockdown costs the city an estimated 200 jobs and more than NZ$30 million (€17.9 million, $21.7 million).

ab/shs (Reuters, AP, AFP)