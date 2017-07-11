Coronavirus digest: UK COVID vaccine has same 'winning formula'

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by the UK drugs firm AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford has achieved a "winning formula" for efficacy, the company's chief executive said on Sunday.

Pascal Soriot told the Sunday Times newspaper that trials will show his firm has achieved a vaccine efficacy equal to Pfizer-BioNTech at 95% and Moderna at 94.5%.

The UK government announced on December 23 that the developers had submitted their data to the medicines regulator for approval for a mass rollout. The approval is expected to be granted on Monday, the Sunday Telegraph newspaper reported.

The BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine was the first shot to be authorized for use in the UK and has been given to half a million people since its rollout last month, according to ministers.

Europe

The European Union has secured contracts with suppliers for over 2 billion doses of the BioNTech-Pfizer, in order to launch a major cross-border vaccination program on Sunday. The region is aiming to have all adults vaccinated during 2021.

The EU has called retired medics to help with the mass vaccinations and has also loosened rules on who can give the inoculations.

"Vaccination is the lasting way out of the pandemic," said Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

Hospitals, care homes, sports halls and convention centers will be used as venues for the administration of the vaccine.

Germany formally started a mass vaccination program against COVID-19 on Sunday. People over 80 years of age and health workers will be given the first batch of vaccines, initially buy mobile inoculation teams, and later at over 400 vaccination centers across the country.

Health Minister Jens Spahn called for a "major national effort" to "get our lives back." Germany has so far recorded over 1.6 million coronavirus cases.

It comes as data from the Robert Koch Institute on Sunday showed that the country's reported death toll rose by 356 to 29,778.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis was given his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in front of the television cameras on Sunday.

The 66-year-old received his jab at the Central Military Hospital in Prague, marking the start of the Central European nation's vaccination program.

In addition to Babis, 95-year-old World War II veteran Emilie Repikova was also given a shot. "It pricked a little bit - that was all," he said.

Officials in Slovakia also said they had started vaccinating.

And in Italy, almost 10 months after the first patient tested positive for the new coronavirus, authorities vaccinated the first residents against COVID-19.

Three health workers at the Rome Spallanzani hospital were inoculated shortly before 0700 GMT with the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, a statement by the commissioner for the epidemic Domenico Arcuri said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen released a video Saturday celebrating the vaccine EU-wide rollout, calling it “a touching moment of unity.”

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe Poland kicks off vaccination program A Warsaw paramedic was one of the first people to receive the vaccine in Poland on Sunday. The first batch of 10,000 doses was transported from Pfizer's facility in Belgium to a warehouse in central Poland a day earlier. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called the launch "a great step in fighting the epidemic."

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe Germany targets elderly first Edith Kwoizalla, aged 101, was one of the first Germans to be vaccinated. She took the dose at a care home in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt on Saturday, a day before the official launch. German Health Minister Jens Spahn said he expected 1.3 million doses to be delivered by the end of the year, with double that number by the end of January.

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe Mobile teams deployed A delivery of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine arrives at a care home in Grossräschen, in Germany's eastern Brandenburg state. The country is largely relying on mobile teams to begin the vaccination program. Most of the more than 400 planned vaccination centers will not be up and running until the next few days.

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe Czech prime minister goes first EU leaders and scientists have gone to great lengths to insist the vaccine is safe. In the Czech Republic, Prime Minister Andrej Babis was at the head of the queue for the jab. In Vienna, three women and two men over 80 got the vaccine in the presence of Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe German-backed vaccine hits headlines The vaccine, developed partly by a German firm, has been snapped up by governments around the world. BioNTech has "scientific confidence" that its coronavirus vaccine will also work on the variant detected in the UK, company CEO Ugur Sahin told DW. The proteins on the mutated form of the virus were 99% the same as the prevailing virus, he said.

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe 'I didn't feel anything': first Swedish patient Sweden, which has received praise and criticism for its looser handling of the pandemic, is expecting an initial batch of 10,000 shots, along with Norway. Denmark expects to have enough shots initially to vaccinate the 40,000 people in nursing homes, followed by those with a high risk of illness or healthcare staff. Iceland will receive 10,000 doses around New Year.

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe Millions of doses produced initially From Sweden to Cyprus, Lithuania to Italy, the push to get people their first shots is now under way, 11 months after the first cases were reported in Europe. EU leaders dubbed the launch of the drive "V-Day," a moment of unity in a pandemic that has killed more than 1.7 million people globally.

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe First doses arrive in Cyprus An 84-year-old man became the first patient to receive the coronavirus vaccine in Cyprus. While Europe has some of the best-resourced healthcare systems in the world, the sheer scale of the effort means some countries are calling on retired medics to help while others have loosened rules for who is allowed to give the injections.



Elsewhere in the world

Argentine President Alberto Fernández announced Saturday the South American country will begin a mass vaccination campaign on Tuesday. Citizens will be given the Sputnik V vaccine developed by Russia, after the country's health authorities approved it for emergency use.

Argentina will vaccinate its health personnel within 72 hours with 300,000 doses that arrived in Argentina on Thursday. It will receive more shipments in early 2021.

Israel entered a third nationwide lockdown as of Sunday, with the country's coronavirus czar estimating it will last at least three weeks, or until the number of newly confirmed cases dipped below 1,000 per day.

"We expect it to last between three to four weeks," said Internal Medicine Professor Nachman Ash.

New COVID variant continues to spread

Canada reported its first cases of the new coronavirus variant on Saturday. Two cases were reported in Ontario, the province's Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health Barbara Yaffe said in a statement.

Canada has imposed a ban on flights from the UK until January 6 to prevent the spread of the new variant. This discovery comes a day after France, Spain and Sweden reported their first cases of the new strain. Experts believe the mutated version of the virus is around 70% more contagious, prompting more than 50 countries to impose travel restrictions on the UK.

Not the last pandemic

The World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Saturday warned the coronavirus crisis will not be the last pandemic.

In a video message marking Sunday's first International Day of Epidemic Preparedness, Tedros said all countries must invest in preparedness capacities to prevent, detect and mitigate emergencies of all kinds because "history tells us that this will not be the last pandemic, and epidemics are a fact of life."

"Strong primary healthcare is especially important as the foundation of universal health coverage," he said, adding that "true preparedness" requires an "all-of-government and all-of-society approach."

Fake vaccines

Catherine De Bolle, the head of Europol, told media on Sunday that there was a risk that criminals could create fake coronavirus vaccines to take advantage of their large demand in the EU.

De Bolle said that EU officials were already seeing "concrete signs" of future foul play, such as fake vaccines being offered for sale on social media. She said that anyone who took up such offers could get duped by either not receiving a vaccine or receiving a fake one, which would have health repercussions.

Europol has sent out warnings about fake vaccines and also warned countries about possible attempts to steal the real vaccine. De Bolle said that Europol has identified hotspots from where the vaccine could be stolen.

jf, am/mm (Reuters, AFP)