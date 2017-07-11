Coronavirus digest: Twitter targets vaccine misinformation

Social network Twitter said Monday that it had started targeting COVID-19 vaccine misinformation on its site, labelling tweets with false information.

It said accounts that repeatedly violated the rules would be subject to a strike system.

The punishment can go from a temporary 12-hour lock after two or three strikes, up to a permanent suspension after five strikes.

Users can appeal blocks if they feel they have been unfairly punished. Twitter said it has removed more than 8,400 tweets and challenged over 11 million accounts since the introduction of its misinformation services.

DW has the overview of other major COVID developments around the world.

Africa

An analysis of scientific research that was published in online journal BMJ Global Health found just 4% of over 2,000 peer-reviewed articles on COVID-19 were relevant to Africa. In articles related to Africa, just 34% of authors were African, according to the research.

Americas

Novavax's vaccine could be ready for use in the US as soon as May if US regulators authorize its use, according to its CEO.Tests showed it was 96% effective against the original COVID-19 virus, and 86% effective against the UK variant.

An advisor to former US President Donald Trump said the president and his wife Melania were vaccinated against COVID-19 in January before leaving the White House. Trump said in a speech Sunday that everyone should get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Colombia accepted its first delivery of vaccines from the international Covax initiative on Monday, bringing in 117,000 doses. President Ivan Duque said it was a "very important milestone."

Asia

Japan has asked China to avoid using anal swabs to test its citizens for COVID-19. China said anal swabs can be more effective at finding the virus, but Japan said it caused "psychological distress."

South Korea was drafting an extra budget of 15 trillion won ($13.38 billion, €11.12 billion) to support small businesses against restrictions in place due to the pandemic. It is set to worsen the debt-to-GDP ratio by 48.2% in 2021.

Top Chinese epidemiologist Wu Zunyou said all travel restrictions between China and the US should be lifted if the US achieves herd immunity with 90% vaccination rates. He said the US could reach that mark by August.

The Philippines recorded its first cases of the South African variant on Tuesday. Three of the five confirmed cases were detected locally.

Chinese health experts said the country plans to inoculate 40% of the country by June. It's the first target that China has offered since it began its mass immunization program in December.

