Coronavirus digest: Top EU official admits 'mistakes' in vaccine strategy

In an interview published Sunday with Germany's Tagesspiegel newspaper, European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans said "it is true that mistakes were made when ordering the vaccines in Brussels as well as in the member states."

The rollout of COVID vaccines in EU countries has been hampered by delivery bottlenecks, regulatory issues and bureaucratic hurdles. The EU has been criticized for strategic errors in ordering vaccines.

The Dutch politician said the EU's priority is to ensure "all of Europe gets a vaccine." After the pandemic, the EU can then assess "what we did wrong, and what we did right," he added.

The commission has ordered at least 1.4 billion doses of the four EU-approved COVID vaccines. However, vaccine makers like AstraZeneca have had to reduce their planned deliveries due to production problems.

In the latest setback, AstraZeneca has announced that it will be delivering only 100 million of the expected 220 million doses to EU states by the middle of 2021.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she expects many more doses to be available from April onwards.

DW has an overview of other major COVID developments around the world.

Europe

The German Economic Institute (IW) estimates that Germany's winter lockdown has cost the economy over €50 billion in the first quarter of 2021, according to the Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

In total, the pandemic has cost Germany's gross domestic product €250 billion, according to IW calculations.

A German medical care union is warning of a shortfall of intensive care (ICU) nurses as a larger number of workers consider moving to other jobs.

According to the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (DIVI), around 32% of specialist nurses said they are thinking of switching jobs.

"We absolutely have to stop this flight from the nursing profession," DIVI President Gernot Marx told Germany's Funke Media Group on Sunday.

"We need to improve the working conditions and the attractiveness" of intensive care nursing, he added.

COVID in Germany has strained the capacity of intensive care stations. According to DIVI, just over 3,800 intensive care beds are currently free in Germany.

Meanwhile, state elections are being held Sunday in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate. Due to coronavirus, a record number of ballots will be cast by mail. Those who show up to polling stations will be subject to strict hygiene regulations.

On Sunday, Germany's Robert Koch Institute for disease control reported 10,790 new COVID cases.

Asia

Singapore said on Sunday it hopes to start reopening its borders to tourists at the end of 2021 and could allow travel with Australia even sooner under a "travel bubble" that could start in July.

The travel bubble would allow vaccinated people to travel between Singapore and Australia.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a TV interview that said Singapore was also discussing the use of "vaccine certificates" with other countries.

"As the vaccine rolls out, not only in Australia but in other countries, we will reopen more bubbles," he said.

Authorities in Pakistan are imposing a partial lockdown in areas of Punjab, as a third COVID wave grips the country's largest province.

Authorities have already fined dozens of marriage halls and restaurants for violating the new restrictions.

wmr/mm (AP, Reuters, AFP, dpa)