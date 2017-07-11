Coronavirus digest: Tokyo Olympics 'cannot be postponed'

The head of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 organizing committee has again dismissed suggestions of canceling the Games as doubts swirled among city governments.

Opinion polls in Japan continue to show more than half of those surveyed do not want the Games to go ahead but organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto told the Nikkan Sports newspaper: "We cannot postpone again."

Spectators coming from abroad will not be permitted into venues but officials are still undecided if locals will be allowed to watch the events unfold. Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said Thursday that excited fans, cheering in close proximity, could pose a contagion risk.

The government of Ota City, some 80 kilometers (50 miles) to the north of Tokyo, has been inundated with complaints over a decision to give preferential vaccinations to staff tending to athletes who are in the area for training.

And Shigeru Omi, Japan's top medical adviser, has become increasingly vocal over concerns that he and other medical experts have about staging the Games. He has even suggested that his medical advice is being ignored by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Meanwhile, Kurume City will no longer be hosting Kenya's pre-Olympics training camp, and a player on Ghana's soccer team tested positive for the coronavirus after arriving in Japan for a friendly match.

The Olympics are scheduled to start on July 23.

Here's a selection of other coronavirus-related news from around the world.

Vaccines

Medical experts at the the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania have suggested that leading vaccines will offer lasting protection that could diminish the need for frequent booster shots.

But researchers say further is still required and that virus mutations are still the biggest concern over long-lasting protection.

A global summit to advance access to vaccines has secured nearly $2.4 billion (€1.97 billion) for the WHO's COVAX sharing-scheme.

Asia

The Indian government has announced a deal with domestic vaccine producer Biological-E for 300 million doses to the cost of 15 billion rupees ($205.62 million, €168.3 million).

The vaccine, which is currently undergoing phase-3 clinical trials, will likely to be available in the coming months, the health ministry said.

Fifteen more infections have been reported in the southern Chinese province of Guangzhou, with a report saying the COVID variant in the latest outbreak is spreading faster than in previous instances.

Anyone wishing to leave the province has to show a negative virus test taken within the past 72 hours while the city of Guangdong has locked down several neighborhoods.

Meanwhile, over the course of just five days last month, China administered some 100 million vaccine doses.

Taiwan's health ministry will receive an extra T$79.2 billion ($2.87 billion) to fight the pandemic, as the government laid out the details of a stimulus package approved earlier this week.

Americas

President Joe Biden has said there will be an array of incentives for Americans to get their vaccine. Free beer and free childcare are among the enticements available as a way of encouraging people to get vaccinated.

The US government is hoping to get 70% of adults at least one vaccine shot by July 4.

Separately, the White House is keen have a vaccine for the next pandemic within 100 days of recognizing a potential viral outbreak.

For COVID-19, one was available in under a year — a feat in itself — but the US' new chief science adviser, Eric Lander, said he wanted the next vaccine even faster.

Argentina's largest oil workers union is threatening to go on strike over the government's refusal to allow it to privately purchase vaccines.

The Rio Negro, Neuquen and La Pampa Private Oil and Gas Union said it would wait for government authorization until the end of next week. If it doesn't receive permission to purchase vaccines by then, a strike will be called.

Europe

Germany's nationwide incidence rate is continuing to fall, this time from 36.8 on Wednesday to 34.1 on Thursday.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported 4,640 new infections on Thursday, which is also following a downward trend, when comparing the figure to one week ago. The RKI reported 166 deaths in its daily update.

