Coronavirus digest: Thousands protest in France over vaccine requirements

Parisian police used tear gas to disperse protesters on Wednesday, as 19,000 people showed their displeasure across France over new coronavirus measures.

Some of the protests began in the morning in the French capital as the annual Bastille Day parade got underway, with President Emmanuel Macron in attendance.

The protesters are unhappy at the government's decision, announced Monday, to require health workers to get vaccinated and bring in a vaccine pass for access to most public places.

People who have not been vaccinated would require a negative coronavirus test result to enter restaurants.

Since the announcement, a record number of French people have booked appointments to get inoculated against the virus that has killed at least 4 million people around the world.

Here's a look at the latest coronavirus news from around the world:

Europe

Latvia has decided to make vaccinations compulsory, as of October, for health and education workers. In other sectors, employers will have the right to dismiss unvaccinated workers, according to the changes agreed by the government on Wednesday. Parliament still has to approve the new rules.

Asia

Thailand registered on Thursday a daily record of 98 coronavirus deaths, taking total fatalities to 3,032 since the pandemic began.

South Korea reported 1,600 new infections on Thursday, a slight drop from the record number the previous day, as it struggles to contain an outbreak onboard a military anti-piracy vessel operating overseas.

The country tightened social distancing rules across most of the country on Wednesday as outbreaks, which had previously been largely centered in Seoul and the surrounding areas, have now spread to non-metropolitan areas.

Singapore reported its highest number of local infections in 10 months on Wednesday, after the discovery of a cluster among hostesses and customers of KTV karaoke lounges.

Of the 56 new community infections, 42 were linked to the karaoke lounges, the health ministry said.

Watch video 00:42 Indian workers fear tough COVID measures will boost unemployment

Oceania

Cases in Sydney are easing, as the city endures an extended lockdown to quell an outbreak of the highly contagious delta variant.

New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said cases would need to drop significantly for Australia's largest city to emerge from the lockdown as 28 out of the 65 new infections reported were people who were infectious while still active in the community.

Americas

Haiti has received its first 500,000 doses of vaccines, donated by the US government through the COVAX scheme, the UNICEF regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean said in a statement.

Haiti was the only country in the Americas without a single dose of vaccines before the arrival of this batch, the statement said.

jsi/sms (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)