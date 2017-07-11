Coronavirus digest: Sydney extends lockdown by two weeks

Sydney extended its lockdown by two weeks on Wednesday, after three weeks of restrictions failed to quell the biggest outbreak of COVID-19 there this year.

New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the restrictions on public life would continue until at least July 30 after she reported 97 new locally transmitted cases.

"It always hurts to say this, but we need to extend the lockdown at least a further two weeks," Berejiklian said. "We want to get out of this lockdown as soon as we can and that is why we have the settings in place that we have."

The shutdown has been extended on two previous occasions.

The total number of cases since the first infection was initially detected in Sydney's eastern suburbs in mid-June now stands at just under 900.

Two deaths have been reported, the first for Australia this year.

Here's a look at the latest coronavirus news from around the world:

Europe

Malta has reversed a plan to ban all unvaccinated travelers hours before it was set to come into effect. The new guidelines introduced apply to EU countries, the UK, parts of the US, and Japan amongst others.

"Persons who arrive to Malta from any of the countries listed... without being in possession of a vaccination certificate shall be required to submit themselves to a period of quarantine," the government said.

Visitors from certain high-risk countries were already required to spend 14 days in isolation.

Germany's Robert Koch Institute has reported a further 1,548 infections and 28 more deaths from COVID-19.

Asia

South Korea has tightened social distancing restrictions as the country tries to curb its worst-ever outbreak.

New cases on Tuesday soared past previous daily peaks and concerns are growing over the more contagious delta variant, as well as a sluggish vaccine rollout.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said that starting on Thursday the government would tighten distancing measures across most of the country, with the exception of some southern regions, to Level 2 on its four-tier scale.

Level 2 means gatherings of more than eight people are strictly forbidden and restaurants and bars must close by midnight.

China has administered nearly 10.6 million coronavirus shots on July 13, taking the country's total to 1.402 billion doses, according to data from the National Health Commission.

A "cruise to nowhere" hosted on a Genting Cruise Lines' ship has returned to Singapore after a passenger was suspected of being infected with COVID-19. Close to 3,000 passengers and crew on board have been isolated in their cabins as a precautionary measure.

The guest had tested negative in a mandatory antigen rapid test before the ship set sail for a three-night cruise, but tested positive on a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test onboard. The sample has been sent for further testing to a hospital.

In Japan, the economy minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura, tasked with leading the country's COVID-19 response, has defended his role after criticism of his handling of the pandemic.

Nishimura was heavily criticized last week after suggesting banks should put pressure on restaurants and bars which defy the government's lockdown and that beverage makers stop doing trade with them.

He has since apologized and retracted his comments.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said the Tokyo Games will be historic as the people of Japan have overcome tremendous challenges to hold the sporting event amid the pandemic.

Back added that the tests and procedures put in place ahead of the Games have been successful and that of over 8,000 COVID tests conducted, only three have been positive.

The Games start on July 23.

Tokyo Pavilion: Olympics inspire outdoors exhibition Tokyo Castle, Makoto Aida By creating two castles, which are seen as traditional symbols of strength and power, using cardboard and blue sheets, Makoto Aida questions the notion of permanence: "These reliable materials are robust but they also symbolize something temporary, which we often see in regions that have been affected by natural disasters in Japan," the artist says, stressing the need to withstand challenges.

Tokyo Pavilion: Olympics inspire outdoors exhibition Tea House "Go-an," Terunobu Fujimori "A tea house requires height; it brings a new perspective on the world. Once you climb up and enter through the narrow and dark entrance, you see a completely different scenery. This effect is unique to tea houses," says artist Terunobu Fujimrori, who is fascinated by the thoughts that go into building tea houses, which are a central part of traditional Japanese architecture.

Tokyo Pavilion: Olympics inspire outdoors exhibition Tea House "Go-an," Terunobu Fujimori On its first floor, the tea house opens to a view of the National Stadium designed by architect Kengo Kuma. The contrast between the traditional space reserved for tea ceremonies and the 21st century design of the stadium highlight the opposites that are central to contemporary Japanese culture: Can they coexist, as pandemics, natural disasters and changing social dynamics challenge tradition?

Tokyo Pavilion: Olympics inspire outdoors exhibition The Obliteration Room, Yayoi Kusama The theme of tea ceremonies continues at The Obliteration Room by artist Yayoi Kusama. But here, the focuses is on the aspect of (self)-destruction that is innate to repetitive rituals. This white room will soon disappear, as visitors will cover it with polka dots stickers in order to "obliterate" it. As the dots increase, everything disappears into them and "absorbed into something timeless."

Tokyo Pavilion: Olympics inspire outdoors exhibition Super Wall Art Tokyo, Tadanori Yokoo & Mimi Yokoo This large-scale mural covering the glass wall of Marunouchi Building and New Marunouchi Building forms a pair of huge canvasses created by artists Tadanori Yokoo and Mimi Yokoo. It depicts the energy of two elements: water and fire: "This project contains the desire to transmit this energy, this big swell of universal life forms, from Tokyo to the world and the future," the artists explain.

Tokyo Pavilion: Olympics inspire outdoors exhibition Street Garden Theater, Teppei Fujiwara Teppei Fujiwara created a "theater for plants and people," designed to act as an "urban forest" with a complex interplay of woodwork and plants. The Pavilion evokes a tradition that has been passed down from generation to generation since the Edo period, when people started to put plants pots in front of their houses. This legacy still continues in Tokyo today, creating spaces for people to rest. Author: Aimie Eliot







jsi/sms (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)