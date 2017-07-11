Coronavirus digest: Sydney extends lockdown by two weeks

Sydney extended its lockdown by two weeks on Wednesday, after three weeks of restrictions failed to quell the biggest outbreak of COVID-19 there this year.

New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the restrictions on public life would continue until at least July 30 after she reported 97 new locally transmitted cases.

"It always hurts to say this, but we need to extend the lockdown at least a further two weeks," Berejiklian said. "We want to get out of this lockdown as soon as we can and that is why we have the settings in place that we have."

The shutdown has been extended on two previous occasions.

The total number of cases since the first infection was initially detected in Sydney's eastern suburbs in mid-June now stands at just under 900.

Two deaths have been reported, the first for Australia this year.

Here's a look at the latest coronavirus news from around the world:

Europe

Germany's Robert Koch Institute has reported a further 1,548 infections and 28 more deaths from COVID-19.

Asia

South Korea has tightened social distancing restrictions as the country tries to curb its worst-ever outbreak.

New cases on Tuesday soared past previous daily peaks and concerns are growing over the more contagious delta variant, as well as a sluggish vaccine rollout.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said that starting on Thursday the government would tighten distancing measures across most of the country, with the exception of some southern regions, to Level 2 on its four-tier scale.

Level 2 means gatherings of more than eight people are strictly forbidden and restaurants and bars must close by midnight.

In Japan, the economy minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura, tasked with leading the country's COVID-19 response, has defended his role after criticism of his handling of the pandemic.

Nishimura was heavily criticized last week after suggesting banks should put pressure on restaurants and bars which defy the government's lockdown and that beverage makers stop doing trade with them.

He has since apologized and retracted his comments.

jsi/sms (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)