Coronavirus digest: Sydney extends lockdown by four weeks

Authorities in Sydney, Australia, extended a lockdown by four weeks Wednesday after the one currently in place failed to tamp down an outbreak that is believed to have begun with an unmasked, unvaccinated airport driver one month ago.

The lockdown had been scheduled to end in three days' time, but the stay-at-home order will now remain in place until August 28 due to a persistently high number of cases of the delta variant.

What was supposed to be a quick lockdown for the city of 5 million is now one of Australia's longest. Sydney logged 177 new cases Tuesday, up from 171 Monday.

Americas

In the United States, the White House is considering mandating proof of vaccination for America's 4.2 million federal workers nationwide, including members of the military.

US President Joe Biden told a reporter: "That's under consideration right now."

The White House will begin masking up again as case numbers rise

The White House is undergoing a policy review this week and will announce its decision after its conclusion. On Wednesday, White House staff will begin masking up again as the country sees a surge, especially in areas with large numbers of unvaccinated individuals.

Currently, the US is averaging more than 57,000 new cases a day and hospitalizations have soared.

Asia

In Japan, the governors of three prefectures neighboring Olympic host Tokyo will ask the federal government to declare states of emergency due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the capital, a cabinet minister was quoted by Reuters as saying.

Meanwhile, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has urged younger people to get vaccinated, saying their activity "holds the key" to slowing down the rate of infections.

Even the so-called Olympics bubble has seen a rash of COVID-19 infections

"Please make sure to avoid nonessential outings and observe basic anti-infection measures," Koike advised, according to the AP.

On Wednesday, authorities logged a record high of 3,177 new cases in the Japanese capital. Some 16 of those new cases were tied to the Olympics, for a total of 169 Games-related cases since July 1.

South Korea has logged a record daily high of 1,896 new coronavirus cases. About a third of those infections were outside the capital.

Seoul remains at the center of the outbreak and there is currently a ban in place on gatherings of more than two people after 6 p.m. as the country experiences its fourth wave.

Europe

Germany's Robert Koch Institute reported 2,768 new coronavirus cases in the country Wednesday.

Health Minister Jens Spahn announced on Twitter that more than half of all Germans are now fully vaccinated.

ar/nm (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)