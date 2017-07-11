Coronavirus digest: Sydney brings in army to enforce lockdown

The Australian city of Sydney will draft in the army on Monday to enforce its toughest lockdown since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Local authorities have ordered five million people to stay at home amid a surge in cases of the delta variant, first discovered in India.

Mask-wearing is mandatory outdoors and residents can only travel 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from their home for shopping or exercise, according to the New South Wales government website.

Australian authorities have been concerned about people breaking the rules. Last week, a series of anti-lockdown protests were held in Sydney

But from Monday, as many as 300 Australian army personnel will visit the homes of those who have tested positive to ensure they are respecting quarantine rules.

The move had been mooted earlier in the weekprior to Friday's announcement.

"The sheer volume of increase over the last week (means) the level of compliance (enforcement) has gone from hundreds into

thousands," said New South Wales police commissioner Mick Fuller.

The latest figures on case numbers are available from Wednesday. They show there were 237 new infections across New South Wales in the previous 24-hour period.

Australia has adopted a tough stance on curbing the spread of the virus since the start of the pandemic, with its borders effectively closed to the world.

Citizens or permanent residents returning from abroad are required to self-isolate in a state-run hotel and subjected to strict testing requirements.

The Australian government's website says "there is a ban on all overseas travel" unless "an exemption has been granted."

Rising infections in Australia saw New Zealand suspend an agreed "travel bubble" on July 23 for two months.

Here's a look at the latest coronavirus news in other parts of the world:

Asia-Pacific

Japan will expand the coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo to neighboring areas and the western city of Osaka amid rising infections as the country hosts the Olympics.

A government panel has agreed to place Saitama, Kanagawa and Chiba, as well as Osaka, under the state of emergency from Monday until August 31.

The measures are already in place in Tokyo. Rules affecting the southern island of Okinawa will be extended until the end of August.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will officially announce the measures later on Friday.

Authorities in the Philippines are also concerned about the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus.

Harry Roque, chief spokesman for Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, said the capital, Manila, would go into a local lockdown from August 6 to August 20.

Dine-in services in restaurants will not be allowed, and religious gatherings will be suspended during the period, Roque said.

Personal care services such as salons and barber shops will only operate at 30% capacity.

Thailand received its first doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines donated by the US government on Friday.

The arrival of 1.5 million shots comes as the Southeast Asian country battles its biggest COVID-19 outbreak to date.

Since April, the country has been tackling a surge in infections driven by the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.

Hospitals in the capital, Bangkok, have been pushed to the brink.

Human rights activists accused Myanmar on Friday of "weaponizing" the COVID-19 pandemic to crush the opposition and bolster the ruling junta's own power.

Supplies of medical oxygen are running low, but rights groups allege that key medical stocks are being directed to government supporters and military-run hospitals.

"They have stopped distributing personal protection equipment and masks, and they will not let civilians who they suspect are supporting the democracy movement be treated in hospitals, and they're arresting doctors who support the civil disobedience movement,'' said Yanghee Lee, the UN's former Myanmar human rights expert.

In China, authorities said 64 new coronavirus cases were detected across the mainland on Thursday. That compares to 49 new cases on Wednesday. The National Health Commission said there were no new deaths.

North America

In the United States, the New York Times reported that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) believes the delta variant of the coronavirus to be as contagious as chickenpox and could cause severe illness.

The newspaper said it had obtained an internal CDC document that said the variant was also more likely to break through protections afforded by the vaccines.

But the data shows jabs are still highly effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization and deaths.

Meanwhile, US regulators have moved to stop hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 doses from being thrown away. The Food and Drug Adminstration has sent a letter to single-shot jab maker Johnson & Johnson saying their vaccines remain safe and effective for at least six months if properly stored.

US regulators have extended the expiry date of thousands of coronavirus shots amid a government drive to convince more Americans to get vaccinated

It means existing stocks will now expire in six weeks time as President Joe Biden urges more Americans to get vaccinated.

Biden late on Thursday also announced new rules that will force federal workers to get vaccinated. They will be asked to sign forms attesting they have taken both jabs. If not, they will be required to wear masks, and undergo weekly tests.

"Right now, too many people are dying or watching someone they love die and say, 'if I'd just got the vaccine,'" Biden said in a televised address.

Europe

Get jabbed and grab more holiday. Ministers in the Czech Republic approved the latest effort to boost vaccine uptake on Friday.

State employees who get both vaccine doses will be granted an extra two days of vacation, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said.

"The aim is to have maximum vaccination, to protect ourselves against infection from abroad," Babis said. "This is the main task: inoculate, inoculate, inoculate."

The EU country of 10.7 million reported that 10.19 million doses of vaccines had been administered as of Thursday, with 4.74 million people fully vaccinated.

Middle East

Holidaymakers will be able to return to Saudi Arabia from August 1 provided they are fully vaccinated, the state news agency reported on Friday.

It comes after a 17-month closure of the kingdom's borders to stem coronavirus infections.

But restrictions on visitors undertaking the umrah, a pilgrimage undertaken by millions of observant Muslims every year, remain in place.

Authorities have limited numbers in 2021 to 60,000 pilgrims who already live in Saudi Arabia.

jf/sri (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)