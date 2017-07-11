Coronavirus digest: Sydney anticipates extended lockdown as cases spike

Australia's largest city, Sydney, is expected to prolong its lockdown restrictions as cases spike.

Sydney is located in the state of New South Wales, which recorded 112 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the largest daily rise this year.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said Sunday she believes cases will continue to rise, and signaled the state may extend its lockdown beyond the current end date of July 16.

Residents of New South Wales are not allowed to leave their homes except for shopping for food or other essential goods and services. Residents can also leave their homes if they have medical appointments, among other exceptions.

Australia reported its first death of the year on Sunday from the virus. The woman who died of the illness was in her 90s.

Here's a look at the latest coronavirus news from around the world:

Asia-Pacific

Taiwan may soon receive 10 million doses of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine.

Two Taiwanese companies, Foxconn and TSMC, were put in charge of procuring the vaccines for the island. The two companies reportedly reached a $350 million (€294 million) deal with the Chinese sales agency for BioNTech to obtain the doses.

The Taiwanese government has been criticized for the slow pace of its vaccine rollout and has blamed mainland China for disrupting an earlier vaccine agreement. Beijing denies the charges.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Monday that it recorded 1,100 new coronavirus infections in South Korea for July 11. The South Korean government will impose new social distancing restrictions in Seoul on Monday, with limits on large gatherings.

Europe

Germany reported 324 new coronavirus cases on Monday and two more deaths.

Americas

Mexico recorded 3,779 new coronavirus cases on Sunday and 62 more deaths. The country has the fourth highest death toll from the virus in the world, with around 235,000 total deaths.

wd/aw (Reuters, AFP)