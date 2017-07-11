 Coronavirus digest: Sydney anti-lockdown rally turns violent | News | DW | 24.07.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Coronavirus digest: Sydney anti-lockdown rally turns violent

Dozens of people have been arrested after protesters clashed with police in Australia's largest city. Meanwhile, the US has bought 200 million additional vaccines as a backup. Follow DW for more.

Anti-lockdown protesters face of against police on horseback in Sydney

Protesters threw potted plants and bottles at mounted police officers

Thousands of people took to the streets of Australian cities, including Sydney, to protest COVID-induced curbs as the country battles another surge of the coronavirus. 

Nine News reported that 57 people were arrested and charged in Sydney after the demonstration there turned violent. Large crowds broke through barriers and one group charged at mounted police officers, throwing several potted plants and bottles. 

The demonstrators flouted curbs on non-essential travel and public gatherings soon after authorities said the measures could remain in place until October.

The Greater Sydney area has been in lockdown for the past four weeks as the wider state of New South Wales posts record numbers of new infections. 

Protesters also took to the streets in Melbourne and a car protest rally has been planned in Adelaide. 

anti-lockdown protesters in Sydney

Thousands of anti-lockdown protesters took to the streets of Sydney

Asia

Vietnam has announced a 15-day lockdown in the capital, Hanoi, amid a spike in coronavirus cases in the southern region. The lockdown order bans gatherings of more than two people in public, days after authorities suspended all outdoor activities in the city. 

  • Health workers in personal protective equipment carry a coffin of a COVID-19 victim in Jakarata, Indonesia

    Southeast Asian countries struggle to curtail COVID surge

    Third wave

    COVID infections have risen exponentially in Southeast Asia in the past few months. Countries such as Laos, Thailand and Vietnam had avoided large-scale outbreaks in 2020, but they are now struggling to cope with the devastating new wave. Indonesia, for instance, has been hit hard by a third wave, with the number of deaths also rising in the country.

  • Health workers remove the body of a COVID victim, who died while isolating at home in Bandung, Indonesia

    Southeast Asian countries struggle to curtail COVID surge

    Chaos and devastation in Indonesia

    As of Sunday, Indonesia had reported 73,582 COVID-related deaths and more than 2.8 million confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. Last week, the country surpassed India and Brazil as the world's leader in new infection rates. Experts say the actual number of cases could be much higher. Citizens are desperately searching for oxygen cylinders and hospital beds.

  • A healthcare worker attends to a COVID-19 patient on a bed outside Bekasi Public Hospital, Indonesia

    Southeast Asian countries struggle to curtail COVID surge

    Delta at large

    Indonesia's health care system and hospitals are struggling to keep up with an influx of new COVID patients. With a population of some 270 million, the country was severely hit by the outbreak after the Eid celebration in May, which saw millions of people travel to celebrate the Ramadan. That outbreak has been made worse, as cases surge during the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant.

  • Entrance to a beach is cordoned off following a lockdown order in Da Nang, Vietnam

    Southeast Asian countries struggle to curtail COVID surge

    From good to worse

    In 2020, Vietnamese officials were praised for efficiently containing the coronavirus spread in the country. But, with the delta variant, which was identified in India, taking hold in the region, the number of infections is on the rise in the country. The government has now put the entire southern region in a two-week lockdown, as confirmed COVID-19 cases exceeded 3,000 for the third day in a row.

  • Police use water cannon to disperse protesters as they march to Government House in Bangkok

    Southeast Asian countries struggle to curtail COVID surge

    Anger against authorities

    Thai protesters are calling for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to step down over alleged mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic. The demonstrations are taking place as the kingdom registers record levels of coronavirus infections, with hospitals under severe strain. Thailand has reported nearly 90% of its total number of cases and 95% of its deaths since the pandemic began since April.

  • A flocks of pigeons are seen walking around on the relatively empty road at Patong Beach, one of the most popular beaches for visitors in Phuket

    Southeast Asian countries struggle to curtail COVID surge

    Thai tourism in tatters

    Thailand's tourism sector has also been hit badly by the pandemic. With Bangkok and its surrounding provinces struggling to deal with the COVID-19 surge, the government is pushing ahead with its plans to reopen the popular resort island of Phuket in a bid to salvage the economy.

  • A monk receives his COVID shot in Bangkok, Thailand

    Southeast Asian countries struggle to curtail COVID surge

    Slow vaccine rollout

    The Thai government has been slow to procure vaccines. The Southeast Asian country began vaccinating front-line workers in February and kicked off a mass vaccination campaign in June by administering locally produced Oxford-AstraZeneca shots and importing the Chinese-made Sinovac doses. The vaccination drive has so far been slow and erratic.

  • A Malaysian woman puts away a white flag after she received help during a COVID lockdown in Petaling Jaya

    Southeast Asian countries struggle to curtail COVID surge

    Desperate measures

    Malaysians, too, are struggling amid COVID lockdowns. Some of them have come up with a novel way to ask for help; they are flying white flags outside their homes to signal distress. The #benderaputih — or white flag — campaign has gained momentum on social media. The country has been under a nationwide lockdown since June 1 to curtail a surge of COVID infections.

  • Oxygen cylinders seen outside the oxygen-filling center, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Myanmar

    Southeast Asian countries struggle to curtail COVID surge

    COVID and the coup

    The military coup has disrupted people's access to health care facilities in Myanmar. Many doctors have refused to work in hospitals to show their opposition to the junta. The UN has warned that the country can become a "superspreader state" because of increasing infections and a slow vaccination drive.

  • People are waiting to get their COVID shots at a vaccination center in Manila, the Philippines

    Southeast Asian countries struggle to curtail COVID surge

    Herd immunity, a distant dream

    Like other Southeast Asia countries, the Philippines is facing a limited vaccine supply and a slow vaccine rollout. Health experts say the country may be among the last ones in the region to reach herd immunity against the virus. At the current pace of vaccination, authorities might take two or more years to vaccinate at least 75% of the population.


China is testing all residents in a southwestern county near Myanmar after a spike in COVID infections. Authorities have announced the closure of all businesses, schools and markets in the Yunnan province’s Jiangcheng County on Monday and Tuesday while testing is carried out. 

Traveling in and out of the county will be prohibited. 

In Japan, organizers of the Tokyo Olympics have reported 17 new Games-related COVID cases, bringing the total number of infections since July 1 to 123. The organizing committee said a foreign athlete was among the newly reported cases. 

The Tokyo area is under a coronavirus state of emergency as the Games proceed despite heavy public opposition.

Watch video 12:30

Sports Life - The Rocky Road to the Olympics - Part 3

Europe

Germany has reported 1,919 new cases of the virus, taking the country’s total to 3,754,511, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases. With 28 deaths reported, the death toll has risen to 91,520.

Croatia and Montenegro have announced stricter COVID rules along the coast of the Adriatic Sea to prevent a rise in infections from ruining the summer tourism season. 

Croatia is set to restrict the number of people at gatherings next week while Montenegro has temporarily shut down nightclubs and discotheques.

Watch video 02:46

Germany: Coronavirus deniers show up in flood-hit area

Americas

The United States is buying 200 million additional doses of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine to inoculate younger children and possibly provide booster shots to vaccinated adults, the White House has announced.

Half of these doses will be delivered by the end of the year, and the rest by April 2022. 

The country has also been shipping vaccine doses from Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca to other countries. White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said 22 million doses were shipped this week alone.

A fall in the number of coronavirus deaths has led to a degree of optimism in Brazil as several states roll back restrictions. However, there have been major concerns over the Delta variant after Rio de Janeiro recorded its first deaths from the highly contagious variant. 

“It is expected that the Delta variant will soon become dominant in the city," Rio city health secretary Daniel Soranz said at a press conference. 

Latin America and the Caribbean have reported a total of more than 40 million cases since the first COVID infections were recorded last year.

Watch video 12:00

COVID-19 Special: The pandemic and Peru

see/mm (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)

Advertisement