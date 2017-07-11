Coronavirus digest: Steinmeier says vaccination start 'a day of hope' as EU approves use

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Monday said the introduction of the newly approved BioNTech-Pfizer coronavirus vaccination would be "a day of hope" and told citizens that getting inoculated against the deadly virus was an "act of solidarity with all of humanity." Steinmeier said broad immunization was needed to stop the spread of a virus that has killed more than 20,000 people in Germany — with 10,000 dying in the first three weeks of December alone. He added that the government has no plans for compulsory immunization.

The president also announced that Germany would hold a special memorial service honoring the lives of those killed by the pandemic. He said that he "will speak with other branches of government to find an appropriate date next year." Not only will victims be remembered but Steinmeier said the act would show support and empathy for all those whom they left behind as well as those still battling the disease.

Europe

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved the use of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine.

Germany, Austria and Italy have said they plan to begin rolling out their vaccination campaigns on December 27.

Regulatory bodies in Britain, the United States, Canada, Switzerland, Singapore, Qatar and Bahrain have already approved the vaccine.

The approval marks the European Union's 27 member states first step towards the eventual goal of vaccinating 70% of the 450 million people that live within the bloc.

Countries across the globe have closed their borders to entrants from the United Kingdom as fears continued to grow over the emergence of a new variant of the coronavirus that has been circulating around Britain. On Monday, the EU imposed a travel ban on the UK until midnight Tuesday.

It began with the Netherlands over the weekend reacting to the UK announcement regarding the new strain. A number of other European nations, such as Germany, France, Italy, Belgium, Romania and Ireland then followed suit by banning passenger flights from Britain.

Early Monday morning, Poland announced it would suspend flights from the UK starting at midnight. Denmark and Norway later both said flights would be halted for 48 hours starting immediately.

France has added sea and rail links to its restrictions on travel from the UK that will initially last 48 hours. Eurostar trains between London, Brussels and Amsterdam were also halted from Monday.

The restrictions on UK travelers were not only being applied within Europe. Argentina, El Salvador, Chile, Colombia, Kuwait, Israel, Canada and Saudi Arabia all imposed similar bans.

India said it would suspend all flights from the UK until December 31.

In Germany, the death toll for December has passed 10,000 — making it the deadliest month of the pandemic so far.

The December total of 10,027 fatalities recorded by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) is nearly double November's death toll of 5,796.

Americas

US lawmakers have reached a deal to finalize a $900-billion (€735-billion) economic relief package that would deliver long-overdue help to businesses and individuals hit by the pandemic.

"We've agreed to a package of nearly $900 billion. It is packed with targeted policies to help struggling Americans who have already waited too long," Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement.

Meanwhile, US President-elect Joe Biden is expected to receive the first of the necessary two jabs of the coronavirus vaccine at some stage on Monday.

Middle East

The Qatar Ministry of Public Health has approved the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine for emergency use, state news agency QNA reported on Twitter.

The country is set to receive the first shipment of the vaccine on Monday.

Asia

South Korea has reported its highest daily death toll from the coronavirus, according to the country's health authorities.

The recent surge in cases has confounded efforts to curb the spread of the virus and the country is running short of hospital beds.

As of Sunday, there were just four intensive care unit beds still available in the greater Seoul area, according to health officials.

Seoul police and health investigators have been carrying out late-night raids, targeting bars and karaoke clubs suspected of flouting social distancing measures, the capital city said in a statement.

