Coronavirus digest: Spain to start Johnson & Johnson rollout

Spain is set to administer its first doses of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine on Thursday, Health Minister Carolina Darias said.

The news comes after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gave it the green light on Tuesday, though the EU drug regulator acknowledges that extremely rare cases of blood clots are "possible."

Authorities on Wednesday allocated 146,000 J&J shots that had been kept in storage.

Health Minister Carolina Darias said authorities will stick to their plan of using the single-dose J&J vaccine first on citizens between 70 and 79 years old, while not placing any official age limits on the vaccine.

Spain has already limited the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is also linked to extremely rare blood clots, for those over 60 years old.

Europe

Greece will allow bars and restaurants to serve patrons outside in early May, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has announced.

But curbs on nonessential travel between regions, over the Orthodox Easter period, at the beginning of next month, will stay in place.

Meanwhile, Greek health officials have announced that younger people will soon be eligible for the AstraZeneca vaccine as people ahead of them were reluctant to take it.

Turkey has extended an overnight curfew and other restrictions ahead of the upcoming holiday weekend.

Due to a national holiday, which begins on Friday, the extended restrictions will go into effect at 7 p.m. (1600 GMT) on Thursday and remain in place until 5 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Monday, the Anadolu news agency reported, citing the interior ministry.

Turkey has been tightening restrictions in recent weeks to curb rising infections.

Some 4,000 people will attend the BRIT Awards next month, in what organizers of the UK's pop music ceremony said would be the first major indoor music event with a live audience as the country emerges from its lockdown.

The event, which will be held on May 11 at London's O2 arena, will form part of the UK government's Events Research Programme, looking at whether major events can take place in closed environments without social distancing.

The northern Spanish city of Bilbao has been dropped by UEFA as a host for the upcoming European Championship, local authorities said.

Bilbao was supposed to be one of 12 cities to host games, but had been unable to give UEFA guarantees that supporters would be allowed to attend.

The biggest city in the Basque region was scheduled to host Spain's group fixtures against against Poland, Sweden and Slovakia, as well as a round-of-16 match.

Asia

The brutal new outbreak in India has set grim records with more than 2,000 deaths in 24 hours as hospitals in New Delhi run perilously low on oxygen.

The second wave in India has added nearly 3.5 million new cases this month alone.

Americas

Argentina's COVID-19 deaths have hit the unwanted milestone of 60,000 as a sharp second wave shows no signs of easing up.

Health authorities in northern Chile have fined two veterinarians they say were giving or promoting canine vaccines as false protection against COVID-19.

Roxana Diaz, deputy health secretary for the Antofagasta province, said her agency's workers had gone to a veterinary practice in the city of Calama over a report that people there weren't using masks and were told it was because they were vaccinated.

In an interview with the government's 24 Horas television channel, vet Maria Fernanda Munoz admitted giving herself and several people in her office a vaccine aimed at canine coronavirus, and argued she hadn't become ill. That occurred last year, before any COVID vaccines had been approved in Chile.

Ecuador has imposed a nighttime curfew and other restrictions on movement due to a spike in infections that has pushed the country's medical system to the brink.

In 16 of the Latin American country's 24 provinces, only workers in the healthcare, food and other sectors deemed essential will be allowed to circulate over weekends and during evenings from Monday through Thursday, according to the decree signed by President Lenin Moreno.

The measures will begin on Friday and last for 28 days.

