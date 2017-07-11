Coronavirus digest: Spain, Italy shut nightclubs to stem infections

The two countries have tightened their coronavirus measures to prevent crowds of revelers from passing on the virus during nights out. Find out more about other key developments in the pandemic.
Spain has imposed new restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus, which include the closure of discos and a partial ban on smoking outdoors. Restaurants and bars will be required to close by 1:00 a.m., with no new guests allowed in from midnight.
The new changes have been prescribed for all regions. The small, northern wine-growing region of La Rioja and the southeastern region of Murcia are the first to have enforced the measures this weekend.
Under the guidelines, announced by Spain's Health Minister Salvador Illa, visits to retirement homes will be limited, while smoking outdoors in public places is banned when a distance of two meters cannot be maintained.
Italy also announced it would close discos and clubs from Monday and make it compulsory to wear a mask outdoors in some areas at night, especially around pubs and bars.
France has registered its highest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases since May. Labor Minister Elisabeth Borne said in an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper that the government wants to expand mask use, especially in workplaces. ''We must avoid a new lockdown at any cost,'' she said.
France still plans to reopen schools nationwide in two weeks. The country's infection count has rebounded in recent weeks, blamed in part on people traveling across the country for weddings, family gatherings or annual summer vacations with friends.
The German state of Bavaria said it had traced most of the people returning from abroad who tested positive for COVID-19, but who had not been notified. Authorities said in a statement that they had found 903 of the 949 people who tested positive out of a total of 44,000 travelers returning to the country.
The tests had been carried out up to two weeks ago, but problems with data entry meant that the travelers faced a long wait for their test results. Germany has seen an alarming rise in coronavirus in recent weeks, with many fearing the country has already entered a second wave.
Read more: Germany looks abroad for nurses, caregivers
Firms from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel signed an agreement to jointly develop research and studies on the novel coronavirus. The move follows the normalization of the two countries' political relations.
The UAE's APEX National Investment and Israel's TeraGroup signed the "strategic commercial agreement" in Abu Dhabi. The two companies hope to develop a rapid test for coronavirus, among other joint ventures.
Read more: Coronavirus trend: The pandemic is far from over
South Korea registered the highest daily jump in COVID-19 cases since early March, as authorities worry about a major outbreak in the greater capital region of Seoul.
Korean health authorities have been struggling to stem transmissions linked to churches, nursing homes, schools, restaurants and door-to-door salespeople.
A rise in infections has also been registered in cities such as Busan and Daegu, which was the epicenter of the previous outbreak in late February and March. President Moon Jae-in called for ''pan-national'' efforts to slow the spread.
New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters has called for a delay to the country's' planned September general election, as COVID-19 infections have abruptly rebounded in the country, which had recently declared itself virus-free.
Last week's resurgence in Auckland was compromising the ability to hold a "free and fair election" on September 19, Peters wrote in a letter to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to postpone the vote.
Auckland, the country's largest city with a population of 1.7 million, has been put under a two-week lockdown that began last week.
Read more: Coronavirus digest: Germany warns against 'party holidays' after Spain travel warning
jcg/mm (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)
Temperatures are rising and Berliners are seeking places to cool off. However, with coronavirus cases on the rise, many fear dangerous overcrowding. Local politicians are looking for solutions.