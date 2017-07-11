Coronavirus digest: South Australia imposes lockdown

South Australia on Wednesday announced a six-day lockdown after a coronavirus outbreak in the state expanded to 22 cases.

As of midnight, wide-ranging restrictions will be imposed on homes and businesses. Schools, universities, bars and cafes are to shut, and only one person will be allowed to leave home each day and only for a specific reason. Outdoor exercise is also banned and masks are now mandatory.

Premier Steven Marshall said the measures were intended as a "circuit breaker" to bring the virus under control.

"As of midnight tonight we need our community to pause for six days," he told reporters in Adelaide. "A series of wide-ranging restrictions will be implemented to stop the spread, to stamp out this virus."

Marshall said that despite a modest caseload, "we are going hard and we are going early" in a bid to contain the mini-outbreak. Authorities believe the strain identified has a short incubation period and often limited symptoms, increasing the risk of it spreading rapidly and unnoticed.

Shoppers stocked up on essentials after South Australia announced the new lockdown

Asia

South Korea has seen its largest daily increase in coronavirus infections in three months. Korean health authorities reported 313 new infections Wednesday, bringing its total number of infections to 29,311, with 496 deaths. The daily count has now been above 200 for five straight days and it is the first time single-day figures have surpassed 300 since August.

The country has struggled to contain new infections stemming from offices, medical facilities and small gatherings. Authorities on Tuesday moved to tighten social distancing rules in the greater Seoul area.

Tokyo is reportedly set to raise its coronavirus alert level to the highest of four levels after logging a record 493 coronavirus cases in one day. Authorities in the Japanese capital are considering asking businesses to curtail hours as part of the move, according to the Nikkei business daily.

China is increasing its testing of frozen foods after authorities said they had seen repeated instances of the coronavirus on imported products and their packaging. The country has suspended imports from 99 suppliers in 20 countries, arguing it needs the measures to prevent more cases of the virus arriving in the country.

Earlier this month, Chinese authorities said pork imported from the German port city of Bremen had infected an employee at a cold storage facility. Experts in Germany cast doubt on the claim.

COVID-19 is believed to have emerged from a wet market in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019

Americas

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the country's first rapid test that can be administered entirely at home and yield results in 30 minutes. The FDA granted the emergency authorization to a single-use test kit from California manufacturer Lucira Health that has users swab themselves for a nasal sample. The sample is then swirled in a laboratory solution that plugs into a portable device for results.

In addition to recent promising news about COVID-19 vaccines out of Germany and the US, testing is still seen as a key way to help bring the coronavirus pandemic under control.

The US last week surpassed 11 million total infections, just eight days after reaching the 10 million threshold. Nearly 250,000 Americans have died from the virus, making it the hardest-hit country on the planet in outright terms.

Meanwhile, the co-chair of president-elect Joe Biden's COVID-19 task force has warned that the Trump administration's refusal to cooperate on the White House transition process could harm their ability to tackle the virus in 2021. Vivek Murthy, a former US surgeon general, told reporters that he and other medical advisers had thus far been unable to discuss the pandemic with current administration officials.

Several doctors and nurses associations in the US on Tuesday published a letter urging the Trump administration to share critical COVID-19 data — such as equipment inventories, medical supplies and hospital bed capacity — with Biden's transition team.

Europe

Germany reported 17,561 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing its total number of infections to 833,307. The Robert Koch Institute said the death toll in the country rose by 305 to 13,119.

The latest infection figures are a slight drop from the same day last week, when Germany reported 18,487 cases. Daily case numbers have plateaued somewhat in recent days, albeit at a level far higher than the government deems acceptable in most of the country.

Total infections in France have topped 2 million, the fourth-highest total in the world. The country reported a further 437 deaths, bringing its overall tally to 46,723.

Director General of Health Jerome Salomon warned that the situation remained serious with 33,500 people currently hospitalized, but said "collective efforts are starting to bear fruit" since France entered a nationwide lockdown that is set to run until December 1.

