Coronavirus digest: South Africa decries 'draconian' travel bans

Nations around the world have begun imposing travel bans on South Africa, along with several other neighboring countries, following the discovery of a new COVID-19 variant called omicron in southern Africa.

South African Health Minister Joe Phaahla told a news conference: "We believe that some of the reactions have been unjustified."

Phaahla said that for some countries the decision was about "finding scapegoats to deal with what is a worldwide problem."

The UK was the first to take action, and instituted a flight ban from countries in southern Africa, just hours after South African health authorities had given their briefing on the variant's discovery.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has cautioned against introducing travel curbs at this point, saying it could still take a number of weeks to determine the nature of the new variant.

Phaahla said the travel bans were "a wrong approach — it's misdirected and goes against the norms and advice by the WHO."

The health minister pointed out that some countries had infection rates of 50,000 new cases per day, while on Friday South Africa had reported 3,000 daily infections, which was up from the 300 reported two weeks previously.

Tulio de Oliveira, the virologist who announced the discovery, also questioned the wisdom behind the flight bans. "Scientifically it does not make much sense. A lot of time people take decisions based on emotions not rationality," he said.

Watch video 02:07 Growing concerns over new variant

Here is a roundup of the latest COVID news from around the world.

Europe

Health authorities in the Netherlands have been testing passengers who arrived on two flights from South Africa on Friday.

Tests are being conducted to determine whether any of them are infected with the newly discovered omicron variant of the coronavirus.

According to the Dutch Health Ministry, around 600 passengers arrived on two flights on Friday. Initial tests showed that there could be around 85 positive COVID-19 cases.

Passengers had to endure lengthy delays as tests were conducted.

According to a statement from the Health Ministry, passengers testing positive would be placed in isolation at nearby hotels.

"Of the positive test results, we are searching as quickly as possible whether they are the new variant of concern, now named 'omicron'," the statement said.

Flights from southern African countries have been banned since South African medical authorities raised the alarm over the discovery of the new variant of the coronavirus.

Watch video 02:46 Dutch govt. strains to stem soaring infections

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has said there is a "high to very high" risk that the new coronavirus variant will spread in Europe.

According to an ECDC risk assessment report, the "overall level of risk for the EU/EEA associated with SARS-CoV-2 variant omicron is assessed as high to very high."

The variant has already been detected in Belgium, as well as Israel, Botswana and Hong Kong.

The chairman of the World Medical Association thinks Germany could see a COVID incidence rate of between 700 and 800 per 100,000 people within the next 10 days.

In an interview with the newspapers of the Funke Media group, WMA chief Frank Ulrich Montgomery called for new contact restrictions.

The incidence rate stands at 444.3 as of Saturday, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute for disease control, and has been hitting new highs every day for almost three weeks.

Montgomery also called for Christmas markets to be closed nationwide to help cut the number of cases, as only some German cities have canceled their seasonal events.

"There's no point in banning the Christmas markets in one region if people go to another where they're still open," said Montgomery.

Next week's World Trade Organization (WTO) ministerial conference in Geneva has been postponed due to the new variant.

The decision was made four days before the summit was due to begin and hours after the World Health Organization declared omicron a variant of concern.

The WTO hoped the four-day gathering would breathe new life into the crippled organization, which has been stuck for years trying to make progress on resolving issues like fishery subsidies.

New director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was also hoping to make progress toward a deal on lifting COVID vaccine patents, proving the WTO had a relevant role to play in combating the pandemic.

Some German Christmas markets open amid COVID uncertainty Nuremberg Christkindlesmarkt — called off The "Christkindlesmarkt" sign will remain unlit this year. The historical Christmas market was supposed to open on November 26, but has been cancelled like all other Christmas markets in Bavaria because of the high number of COVID infections.

Some German Christmas markets open amid COVID uncertainty Dresden Striezelmarkt — cancelled The 587th Dresden Striezelmarkt was scheduled to begin on November 22. Germany's oldest Christmas market, however, was called off at the very last minute. Saxony's auhorities have banned all fairs amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the eastern state.

Some German Christmas markets open amid COVID uncertainty Berlin's Gendarmenmarkt Christmas Market Unlike Bavaria and Saxony, Berlin will let Christmas fairs open as planned. The city's Gendarmenmarkt Christmas Market kicks off on November 22 with the so-called 2G rule ("geimpft oder genesen" — "vaccinated or recovered") in place. It's all about arts and crafts sold at a variety of stalls.

Some German Christmas markets open amid COVID uncertainty Heidelberg Christmas Market Heidelberg Christmas Market opened on November 18, with various stalls spread throughout the old town. One major attraction is the Heidelberg Barrel, a gigantic wooden structure housing a sales booth and small viewing platform. Heidelberg's Karlsplatz also boasts an ice rink. The 3G rule (vaccinated, recovered, tested) applies everywhere.

Some German Christmas markets open amid COVID uncertainty Dortmund Christmas Market Dortmund Christmas Market kicked off on November 18. A towering 45-meter-high (148-foot-high) Christmas tree, built from over 1,000 spruces and weighing 40,000 kilograms (88,000 pounds), will once again adorn the fair. But this year, there is no traditional Christmas tree lighting ceremony as organizers wish to minimize crowds. The 2G rule applies throughout.

Some German Christmas markets open amid COVID uncertainty Cologne Christmas Market Various Christmas fairs will also be held in the city this year. Starting on November 22, merrymakers can sample a variety of certified organic and fair trade products at Cologne Cathedral Christmas Market. Here, as elsewhere in the city, revelers must heed the 2G rule.

Some German Christmas markets open amid COVID uncertainty Stuttgart Christmas Market — cancelled After a one-year break, Stuttgart Christmas Market was set to reopen on November 24. Stuttgart authorities, however, called off the fair, citing security reasons. Mayor Frank Nopper has said with other regional markets axed, Stuttgart would have seen a major influx of additional guests creating an unmanageable coronavirus infection risk.

Some German Christmas markets open amid COVID uncertainty Hamburg's hedonistic Christmas Market Spielbudenplatz, at the heart of Hamburg's pleasure district, has been transformed into a quirky Christmas market. Guests eager to experience the unconventional fair, boasting attractions like a mulled wine pharmacy, must nevertheless heed the 2G convention.

Some German Christmas markets open amid COVID uncertainty Trier Christmas Market The 41st Trier Christmas Market was named "Germany's Best Christmas Market 2021" by the tourism platform "European Best Destinations." It opened on November 19 in compliance with the 2G rule, to people fully vaccinated or recovered. In front of Trier Cathedral, on the medieval main market, visitors can enjoy stalls with regional specialties such as "Glühviez" (mulled apple wine) and handicrafts.

Some German Christmas markets open amid COVID uncertainty Lübeck Christmas Market Next to the historic Christmas market in the old town center, there's an indoor fair in the former Holy Spirit Hospital buildung (pictured here). The profits from this arts and crafts market go to charities. The 2G rule applies at all of Lübeck's Christmas markets, and face-masks are mandatory indoors. Author: Sophie Dissemond



Americas

United States pharmaceutical company Moderna said on Friday that it would develop a booster shot against the new omicron variant.

"The mutations in the omicron variant are concerning, and for several days, we have been moving as fast as possible to execute our strategy to address this variant," said Stephane Bancel, Moderna's CEO.

The company said its booster was one of three strategies it was working on to tackle the new threat.

Meanwhile, US authorities have also moved to ban travelers from eight southern African states beginning on Monday.

"As a precautionary measure until we have more information, I am ordering additional air travel restrictions from South Africa and seven other countries," President Joe Biden said in a statement.

"The news about this new variant should make clearer than ever why this pandemic will not end until we have global vaccinations," Biden said.

Asia

India has restarted exports of COVID-19 shots to the global vaccine-sharing network COVAX for the first time since April.

Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's biggest vaccine maker, said it was able to restart exports because it had beaten its target of producing 1 billion doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine ahead of time.

Much of that output has been used in India, which stopped exports eight months ago to inoculate its own people when infections surged.

SII has a deal to supply up to 550 million doses of the shot to COVAX, which mainly provides doses to low-income countries. So far, COVAX has received only about 30 million from the vaccine maker.

A spokesperson from GAVI, which runs the COVAX program along with the World Health Organization, said that volumes delivered would increase rapidly with the export resumption, but did not give any numbers.

Thailand has also announced a travel ban for people entering from eight African countries deemed as high risk due to the Omicron variant, including South Africa, Botswana and Mozambique. The ban will come into effect from December.

Watch video 03:04 Will South Korea bring back restrictions?

A handful of local COVID cases in eastern parts of China have prompted the city of Shanghai to limit tourism activities, and a nearby city to cut public transport services.

Shanghai has suspended travel agencies from organizing trips between the city and other province-level regions.

The financial hub of 24.9 million residents has sealed up a few residential compounds deemed of higher infection risk, and a number of local hospitals have halted some face-to-face services to comply with health controls.

Xuzhou city in the eastern Jiangsu province, about a nine-hour drive from Shanghai, has suspended its three subway lines, cut some bus services and closed a few entrances on highways linking it and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, Beijing city's annual marathon has been canceled, its organizing committee said on Friday, citing virus transmission risk.

Oceania

Australia has also banned flights from nine southern African countries, to prevent the entry of the new omicron variant.

Non-Australians who visited South Africa, Zimbabwe and several other nations in the past fortnight will also be barred from Australia, Health Minister Greg Hunt said. Citizens and residents traveling from the listed countries will have to quarantine for 14 days.

mm, kb/wmr (AFP, Reuters)