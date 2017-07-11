Coronavirus digest: Scandinavian airlines lift mask mandates

Starting Monday, four Scandinavian airlines are set to drop in-flight mask requirements for regional itineraries. Travelers flying between Denmark, Norway and Sweden will no longer require masks on board.

SAS, Norwegian, Wideroe and Flyr will do away with their mask mandates.

Wideroe spokeswoman Silje Brandvoll told Norwegian radio, "The Norwegian infection control guide no longer requires domestic passengers to wear face masks."

Europe

In Germany, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced Monday that the country's seven-day incidence of new coronavirus infections has risen again and is now at 74.4. The number indicates how many new infections per 100,000 inhabitants are recorded within one week.

Oceania

In New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has extended the lockdown in Auckland, the country's biggest city, by two weeks to control the spread of the delta variant.

Meanwhile, in Australia thousands of children returned to Sydney's schools on Monday after months of home learning as the country's largest city relaxed more coronavirus restrictions with increased vaccinations.

Mask mandate in offices has also been lifted and large gatherings will now be allowed, both in homes and outdoors.

Asia

Indonesia and Malaysia will soon start a travel corridor between the two countries and decide maritime borders as per the international law, Indonesia's foreign minister Retno Marsudi said on Monday following a meeting with her Malaysian counterpart.

