Coronavirus digest: Russia to begin vaccine trials on 40,000 people next week

Russia has announced clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine will get underway next week, involving tens of thousands of volunteers.

Earlier this month President Vladimir Putin said that Russia had become the first country to register a vaccine for the novel virus, though the declaration was met with skepticism from scientists and the World Health Organization (WHO) who said it still required a meticulous safety review.

Russia's sovereign wealth fund, which is financing the program, said in a statement that trials of the "the Sputnik V vaccine" will begin in earnest next week, and will comprise of more than 40,000 citizens.

Europe

Germany has recorded its highest daily coronavirus infection toll since April as its surge in cases shows no signs of abating. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases reported 1,707 infections in the past 24 hours, while ten more people have died from the virus.

Italy has registered its highest number of infections since May 23, with 845 new cases reported over the last 24 hours, according to health ministry officials.

French health officials have said 4,711 new infections have occurred in the past 24 hours, a post-lockdown record, and a level last seen during the height of the epidemic in the country.

Read more: Coronavirus: Humidity key to minimize virus transmission — study

Slovenia has added Croatia to its quarantine list, meaning those returning from its neighboring country will have to self-isolate.

Polish Climate Minister Michal Kurtyka has tested positive for COVID-19.

Asia

Vietnamese police have arrested four men after allegations of defrauding more than 5,000 Americans attempting to buy protective equipment for the coronavirus. The four men acquired almost $1 million (€843,000) from the online scheme, the Ministry of Public Security has revealed.

Read more: Coronavirus bounces back to threaten South Korea's health system

Middle East

Kuwait will bring an end to its nationwide curfew on August 30, the government has confirmed in a statement.

Africa

Nigeria will bar entry to citizens of countries that do not allow in Nigerians, Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika has announced. The tit-for-tat measure is a "principle of reciprocity," Sirika told reporters. "If you ban us from coming to your country, the same will apply the other way."

African governments should speed up the reopening of schools, the WHO has advised, saying that the continent's youngsters will suffer from prolonged closures.

Americas

Dozens of journalists have died from the coronavirus in Peru, in the highest reported death toll of media workers from COVID-19 in Latin America, according to journalists' groups that are evaluating data.

Read more: Cuba joins the race for vaccine against the coronavirus

US Senator Bill Cassidy has tested positive for the coronavirus and has decided to self-quarantine for 14 days, according to a statement from his office.

Oceania

Health authorities in Victoria, Australia, have warned that the daily new COVID-19 tally would have to drop "substantially lower than it is now'' before lockdown restrictions can be eased. Victoria has recently seen a downward trend in cases.

​​​​​​​