Coronavirus digest: Restaurants in Germany criticize new restrictions

The German Hotel and Restaurant Association (DEHOGA) has labeled the German government's new restrictions on restaurants and pubs a "disaster."

"The introduction of 2G-plus access rules across the board is a disaster for many businesses," the association's chief executive Ingrid Hartges told the watson news website.

Hartges said that less than half the country has received a booster shot, and noted that testing facilities had limited opening hours. This could negatively impact businesses which rely on walk-in customers.

She urged assistance be made available for businesses which are harmed by the restrictions.

On Friday Chancellor Olaf Scholz and leaders of the country's 16 states agreed on a raft of new rules and restrictions.

Customers will now need to provide a negative COVID test or proof of a booster shot to enter dining areas.

Here are the latest coronavirus-related developments from other parts of the world:

Oceania

On Saturday former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19. That's as record highs have been recorded across the country.

"Like hundreds of thousands of other Australians I have tested positive for COVID. Symptoms moderate so far. Isolating is required," Turnbull wrote in a Twitter post.

The former prime minister also said that the pandemic was placing particular strain on health professionals and asked Australians to "please be polite and considerate."

The state of New South Wales recorded 45,098 new cases on Saturday, an increase from the 38,625 recorded the day before.

The state of Victoria recorded 51,356 new cases on Saturday which was more than double the number from the previous day.

Europe

Germany's authority on infectious diseases has reported a spike in the number of new COVID-19 infections reported in a 24 hour period.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported that there had been 55,889 new infections, which is more than double the 26,392 recorded a week previously.

According to the numbers released on Saturday there had been 268 deaths recorded within a 24 hour period. A week before there had been 184 deaths recorded.

There has been a total of 113,900 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Advisers to the government of the United Kingdom have recommended against administering a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine to people over the age of 80 and those in nursing homes. According to data, a third shot offers lasting protection.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization on Friday told the government there was no need to offer a fourth dose to those considered to be vulnerable.

"The current data show the booster dose is continuing to provide high levels of protection against severe disease, even for the most vulnerable older age groups,'' committee chair Wei Sen Lim said.

Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria has tested positive for COVID-19. According to the Royal Court the fully vaccinated princess has experienced mild symptoms.

Both the king and queen tested positive for the virus earlier in the week.

A fourth wave is currently sweeping through the country and placing the health sector under strain.

Asia

The Philippines on Saturday reported a record number of new daily CVID-19 infections.

The country's health department reported there had been 26,458 COVID-19 cases, making it the highest daily toll recorded over a 24 hour period since the start of the global pandemic. There were 265 deaths bringing the total number to 52,135.

The department cautioned people against complacency and said minimum health protocols should be followed, like wearing of face masks, social distancing and washing hands.

Americas

United States health authorities have noticed that hospital admissions of children under five with COVID-19 have significantly increased over the past few weeks. The particular age group is considered not yet eligible for vaccination.

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Rochelle Walensky said overall, "pediatric hospitalizations are at their highest rate compared to any prior point in the pandemic.''

Walensky pointed out that the trend highlighted the need for older children and adults to get their shots in order to protect those around them.

Mexico has registered more than 300,000 COVID-19 deaths, making it the fifth country in the world to pass the grim milestone.

The were 131 new deaths recorded on Friday which brought the death toll to 300,101 since the start of the pandemic.

The US, Brazil, India and Russia are the countries that have recorded more.

Infections on Friday saw an enormous surge from 28,023 to 4,083 118.

Around 56% of Mexico's population of 126 million people has been vaccinated.

Africa

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged more people to get vaccinated and has called on his ruling African National Congress (ANC) party to help tackle vaccine hesitancy.

"We can do better as South Africans, so I therefore urge all of us who have not yet been vaccinated, let us go out in our great numbers (and get the vaccine)," Ramaphosa said at a political event.

Currently just under 40% of the country's population has been fully vaccinated, and the pace of inoculations has slowed down.

