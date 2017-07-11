Coronavirus digest: Protests despite COVID-19 restrictions on Australia Day

Australia has marked its national day amid the pandemic, with arrests in Sydney as a handful of protesters ignored restrictions on assembly. Five protesters were arrested in Sydney after they defied police orders and a 500-person cap for protests. In the end, between 2,000-3,000 people took part, though police saw only limited cause to intervene.

"With the exception of the few, they were well-behaved," New South Wales Police Assistant Commissioner Mick Willing said at a televised press conference.

"Australia Day" is marked on January 26, the anniversary of the British First Fleet in New South Wales in 1788. But this choice of date is contentious for many, given injustices towards Australia's indigenous peoples during British colonization, and rival "Invasion Day" protests are common in major cities.

Despite some arrests the protests were largely peaceful and socially distanced, with police observing

The conservative Australian government supports the celebration of Australia Day on January 26.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison called out Cricket Australia, the country's top cricket authority, for dropping the mention of Australia Day on its January 26 matches. "For better and worse, it was the moment where the journey to our modern Australia began. And it is this continuing Australian journey that we recognize today." he said.

New South Wales state premier Gladys Berejiklian used a speech in Sydney to try to calm tensions.

"We must also recognize, as a mature and decent nation, that today is a day that causes pain for some of our First Nations people," she said. "We cannot and should never deny any aspect of our history, or the key milestones that have made us the nation we are today."

Official ceremonies in Sydney also put First Nations people front and center

Oceania

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday that the country might authorize a COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week, albeit without committing to a date. "We are making swift progress towards vaccinating New Zealanders against the virus, but we are also absolutely committed to ensuring the vaccines are safe and effective," said Ardern.

A tough lockdown and geographical isolation has helped New Zealand virtually eliminate the virus. The country confirmed its first case in the community in months, a traveler recently returned to the country, on Monday. New Zealand has recorded fewer than 2,000 cases to date.

Asia

Two provinces in China which experienced a flare-up in cases appear to be largely back under control, at least according to official data released on Tuesday. Jilin and Heibei reported seven and five new cases, after an outbreak had hit the two northeastern provinces. China reported a total of just 82 cases on the mainland on January 25, down from 124 case a day earlier.



The fall in cases come after China imposed several measures such as home quarantine, mass testing and travel curbs in January to contain the new wave of coronavirus infections.

South Korea's GDP contracted 1% in 2020 year-on-year, the worst growth in over two decades, according to estimates by the country's central bank. South Korea last performed this poorly in 1998, when it reported a 5.1% decline in economic growth in the light of the Asian financial crisis.

Despite the weak performance last year, South Korea is expected to be among the best-performers in the OECD countries. The Bank of Korea cited private spending and exports for the weak performance in 2020.

Japan's government will shoulder all costs of coronavirus vaccinations, Kono Taro, the country's minister for administrative affairs said on Tuesday. Japan is set to begin vaccinating its population with the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech in February.

Europe

The Netherlands experienced another night of unrest heading into Tuesday after protesters opposing a coronavirus curfew confronted police and threw fireworks.

It was the third night of unrest in towns and cities across the Netherlands that initially grew out of calls to protest against the country's tough lockdown, but degenerated into vandalism by crowds of mainly young people.

Americas

US President Joe Biden has reinstated travel restrictions on travelers from Brazil, South Korea, Ireland, the UK and 26 European countries. South Africa was added to the list over growing concerns related to the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus.



According to the new restrictions, all foreign nationals who have been in any of the countries on the restricted list 14 days before their scheduled travel to the US will no longer be allowed to enter the US.

am/msh (AFP, AP, dpa)