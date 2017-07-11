Coronavirus digest: Portugal to end state of emergency

Portugal will end its state of emergency on Friday as the country continues to ease lockdown restrictions, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has announced.

The state of emergency was called in mid-January when Portugal was experiencing the world's worst increase in COVID-19 infections. The emergency allowed the government to impose tough measures which restricted peoples rights and freedoms.

"Without a state of emergency, it is necessary to maintain or adopt all essential measures to prevent setbacks," the president said.

"If necessary, I will not hesitate to move forward with a new state of emergency."

After having had one of the world's worst increase in cases, Portugal is considered a case study of how to successfully curb infections. The country started to leave lockdown in mid-March with many nonessential services now open, albeit under strict rules.

The country of 10 million has reported a total of 16,970 coronavirus deaths and 834,991 cases. On Monday authorities reported no coronavirus-related deaths for the first time since August.

Here is the latest coronavirus-related news from around the world.

Rest of Europe

A UK survey of nearly 5,000 people showed an increase in concern at the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, but still a strong belief in vaccines overall. Almost one in four Britons surveyed believed the AstraZeneca vaccine caused blood clots, up from 13% last month.

"The blood clot scare has affected how some of the (UK) public view the AstraZeneca vaccine — but has not reduced confidence in vaccines overall," said Bobby Duffy, director of King's College London's Policy Institute which co-led the study.

"In fact, the trend has been towards increased commitment to get vaccinated — and quickly — as the rollout has progressed so well, with no sign of serious widespread problems."

A study by Public Health England (PHE) has found that said one dose of the BioNTech-Pfizer or AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine reduces the chances of spreading the virus to other household members by up to 50%, even if they get infected after receiving the shot.

"This is terrific news — we already know vaccines save lives and this study is the most comprehensive real-world data showing they also cut transmission of this deadly virus," said British Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

"It further reinforces that vaccines are the best way out of this pandemic as they protect you and they may prevent you from unknowingly infecting someone in your household," he added.

The Italian parliament overwhelmingly backed the government's coronavirus aid spending plan on Tuesday, days before the EU deadline on April 30. Prime Minister Mario Draghi's plan to rebuild post-pandemic as well as to address underlying structural issues is based on the €222 billion ($268 billion) allocated by the EU's recovery fund — of which Italy is the biggest recipient.

Germany's Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported 22,231 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, along with 312 deaths.

Americas

The Canadian province of Quebec reported its first death from a rare blood clot of a patient who received the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The country has reported at least five cases of blood clots, but public health officials have maintained that the benefits of the vaccine significantly outweigh the potential risks. Quebec Public Health Director Horacio Arruda said the patient's death will not change the province's vaccination strategy.

Mexico's pandemic death toll has passed 345,000, but most states have not seen a rebound in cases. The announcement comes as the government announced plans to begin vaccinating people between 50 and 59 years old. Previously only front-line health care personnel, teachers and people over 60 were eligible for vaccines.

There have been 16.7 million doses administered. Mexico has a population of 126 million.

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai has discussed increasing COVID-19 vaccine production with drugmaker Novavax, Tai's office said in a statement.

Tai and Novavax Executive Vice President John Trizzino also discussed a proposal before the World Trade Organization to waive certain intellectual property rights in response to the pandemic. Novavax's vaccine is not currently authorized for use in the US.

Africa

Botswana's president, Mokgweetsi Masisi, has gone into self-quarantine after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Due to the quarantine, Masisi will miss a summit of a division of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The president's press secretary said the self-quarantine was "out of (an) abundance of caution."

Oceania

Australia's government says athletes and support staff will be given priority for COVID-19 vaccines. They will be vaccinated at the same time as health-care workers, Indigenous people over 55, and elderly older than 70.

The vaccination program will include about 2,000 people, including at least 450 athletes. The athletes and supporters could be vaccinated as early as next week.

ab, kbd/nm (AP, Reuters, AFP)