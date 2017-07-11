Coronavirus digest: Pope calls vaccination an 'act of love'

Pope Francis joined a campaign to boost vaccinations across the globe on Wednesday, urging people to get the shot to end the pandemic.

"Thanks to God's grace and to the work of many, we now have vaccines to protect us from COVID-19," he said in a video message, which was made in collaboration with the US nonprofit Ad Council and the public health coalition COVID Collaborative.

"They grant us the hope of ending the pandemic, but only if they are available to all and if we work together."

Despite mass vaccine campaigns across the world, some conspiracy theories and a deep distrust of governments and pharmaceutical companies have fueled increased vaccine hesitancy.

In the United States, the vast majority of new fatalities and hospitalizations have been traced to the unvaccinated, stalling progress against the virus in the world’s worst-affected country in terms of coronavirus deaths.

"Being vaccinated... is an act of love," the pope added.

Here is a roundup of other coronavirus news from around the world:

Europe

Germany has recorded 8,324 new cases of the virus, taking the country’s total to 3,835,375, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases. The death toll has risen to 91,921, with 22 new fatalities reported.

Asia Pacific

Malaysia has reported 22,242 new cases of the virus, hitting a new daily record for the Southeast Asian country. Just about 34% of Malaysia’s population is fully vaccinated as Southeast Asia battles one of the deadliest outbreaks of the virus.

The region recorded 38,522 deaths from coronavirus in the last two weeks, nearly two times the numbers recorded across North America.

The number of positive cases in New Zealand has risen to 10 on Wednesday, even as the country returned to a strict lockdown after its first infection a day earlier. All new cases were linked to the original infection.

With the highly infectious Delta variant reaching the country, modeling suggested case numbers could rise to 50 to 100.

Watch video 00:32 Ardern: 'We've seen the dire consequences of taking too long to act in other countries'

"From the experience of what we've seen overseas, we are absolutely anticipating more cases," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. But the move to lockdown would put New Zealand "in a much less risky position," she added.

Australia’s Qantas airline has announced that all frontline employees, including cabin crew, pilots and airport workers, will need to be fully vaccinated by November 15. The rest of its employees will need to get both their jabs by March 31, 2022.

"One crew member can fly into multiple cities and come into contact with thousands of people in a single day," Qantas Group head Alan Joyce said, announcing the policy. "Making sure they are vaccinated given the potential of this virus to spread is so important and I think it's the kind of safety leadership people would expect from us."

The decision comes as Australia struggles to control the spread of the virus. The country’s most populous state New South Wales registered a record 633 new infections on Wednesday.

Americas

The United States recorded 1,017 new deaths linked to the virus late Tuesday, the highest daily fatalities since March this year. The recent rise in numbers has been attributed to the spread of the delta variant and increased vaccine hesitancy.

Several states in the US have been struggling to contain the virus even as governors ban mask mandates. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey increased pressure on public school districts that defied a state ban on mask mandates by threatening to cut funds to schools that enforce mask mandates or have to close because of virus outbreaks.

Ducey’s fellow republican and Texas Governor Greg Abbott tested positive for the virus a day after he did not wear a mask while speaking indoors to a crowded room of GOP supporters new Dallas. Most people in the room were older and unmasked.

Abbott, who got vaccinated in December, was in good health and experiencing no symptoms, spokesperson Mark Miner said in a statement.

see/sms (Reuters, AFP, dpa, AP)