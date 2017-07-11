Coronavirus digest: Pope calls COVID vaccine aversion 'suicidal denial'

Pope Francis says those who refuse the coronavirus vaccine are playing with their health and also the lives of others. Meanwhile, Britain has managed to raise $1 billion in global vaccine donations. DW has the latest.
Pope Francis urged people to get the COVID vaccination, calling opposition to the jab "suicidal denial"
Pope Francis has confirmed that he will get vaccinated against the coronavirus as early as next week and called opposition to the jab "suicidal denial."
In an interview with an Italian broadcaster on Saturday, he urged people to get the shot.
"There is a suicidal denial which I cannot explain, but today we have to get vaccinated," the Pope told TV station Canale 5.
"I believe that ethically everyone should take the vaccine," he said in excerpts released ahead of Sunday's broadcast.
"It is an ethical choice because you are gambling with your health, with your life, but you are also gambling with the lives of others."
The 84-year-old pontiff has part of one lung missing, which makes him vulnerable to the virus.
The Vatican had earlier announced that it is "morally acceptable'' for the Church's faithful to receive the coronavirus vaccine whose research involved the use of cell lines from tissue obtained from abortions.
The Vatican, which starts its vaccine rollout next week, has reported at least 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The UK said on Sunday that it has helped raise $1 billion (€ 818 million) from global donors for a campaign to help "vulnerable countries" acquire COVID-19 vaccines, by match-funding contributions.
The UK also said that it has pledged £548 million (€ 608 million) to the COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC), after matching with £1 every $4 pledged by other contributors.
Germany, Canada and Japan are among the countries to make donations, that it matched.
According to the UK's foreign office, the fund will facilitate the distribution of a total of one billion vaccine doses to 92 developing nations.
"We'll only be safe from this virus, when we're all safe — which is why we're focused on a global solution to a global problem," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement.
France on Saturday imposed stricter evening restrictions in several districts, bringing forward the nightly curfew by two hours.
Marseille, Strasbourg and Dijon will now see an evening curfew from 6 pm, instead of 8 pm, up till 6 am the following morning.
The tightening of measures comes amid a mounting caseload and fears of a spread of the new UK mutant strain.
Authorities said that the new variant had been found in the Mediterranean city of Marseille, prompting tougher restrictions.
France is also facing criticism for the slow roll-out of its vaccination drive.
Police arrested nine people in Denmark on Saturday after protests against the country’s COVID-19 restrictions took a violent turn in two cities, including the capital Copenhagen.
The demonstrations saw 200 to 250 people gather in Copenhagen and the northern city of Aalborg, local media reported.
Videos on local television channels and social media showed police in riot gear clashing with protesters who threw bottles and lit fireworks.
Denmark had on Tuesday announced tougher measures to curb a surge in cases, in addition to a partial lockdown, which has been in place since December.
Public gathering curbs were lowered to 5 people from 10 and the social distancing rules were revised, requiring people to stand two meters apart instead of one meter.
On Friday, the country also banned arrival for foreigners without a negative COVID-19 test within the previous 24 hours.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany rose by 16,946 to 1,908,527, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday. The reported death toll rose by 465 to 40,343, the tally showed.
Cuba will now test its most advanced coronavirus vaccine candidate in Iran, the developer Finlay Vaccine Institute (IFV) said on Saturday.
The state-run IFV and the Pasteur Institute of Iran signed an accord on Friday in Havana that will transfer the technology and allow last-stage clinical trials of the Soberana (Sovereign) 2 vaccine in the Islamic Republic.
Cuba has four vaccine candidates in human trials while Iran started the trials of its first domestic shot in December.
Iranian health ministry spokesperson Kianush Jahanpur was cited by local media as saying that 50,000 volunteers would be deployed to carry out the trials.
The announcement also came a day after Iran's supreme leader on Friday banned the import of American and British-produced COVID-19 vaccines, saying they were "completely untrustworthy."
Meanwhile, authorities in Havana have tightened virus restrictions, banning interprovincial transport, cultural events and the use of public spaces during the night.
Communist-ruled Cuba has managed to contain the COVID-19 outbreak better than other nations in Latin America but the cases of infections have increased by more than double since the lockdown restrictions were eased and borders reopened in November.
Brazil's health regulator said that the application from Sao Paulo-based medical center Butantan for emergency use of China's Sinovac vaccine lacks some relevant information for full analysis.
Health authority Anvisa said on Saturday that Butantan did not reveal the age, gender or comorbidities of participants in trials with Sinovac's CoronaVac vaccine.
The data on the vaccine's immunogenicity on Phase III trials were also missing.
In the US, California reported a record high of 695 COVID-19 deaths in a day. The grim tally comes amid a shortage of medical workers in the state.
Health facilities in California are overwhelmed with coronavirus patients and a volunteer program created by Governor Gavin Newsom, at the start of the pandemic, has failed to deliver.
Over 95,000 volunteers had initially signed up for the program but only 14 are currently working in the field.
Newsom said only a few volunteers met the qualifications for the California Health Corps, and just a fraction of the people have the advanced experience needed to help with the most serious COVID-19 cases.
Israel has reported four cases of the new COVID-19 strain from South Africa.
The cases were detected among travelers arriving from South Africa.
The country has already recorded cases of the mutant strain from the UK.
Israel is in the middle of a nationwide vaccine drive with over 70% of Israelis above the age of 60 already inoculated with a first dose, according to data from the health ministry.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received his second vaccine dose on Saturday.
He said in a brief statement that all Israelis could be vaccinated within two months and "no later than the end of March."
dvv/shs (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)
The cruise industry experienced a boom for years. Then came the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and travel shutdowns. Can the industry recover this year, and what changes are in store long-term?