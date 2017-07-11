Coronavirus digest: Pfizer halves vaccine supply estimate

US pharma giant Pfizer has said that it will deliver 50 million doses this year of its COVID-19 vaccine, which was developed by German firm BioNTech. The new forecast represents half of the 100 million doses the firm had originally hoped to deliver, a company spokeswoman told US newspaper The Wall Street Journal.

Pfizer blamed supply chain problems for the reduction in its delivery target, saying it took longer than expected to ramp up the supply of raw materials. The firm added that the results of a clinical study were available later than expected, which also played a role in halving the delivery target.

The BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine is reported to be 95% effective against coronavirus and has already been approved by the UK, the first country in the Western world to do so.

Americas

Multinational technology firm IBM warned that ituncovered several cyber-attacks, potentially carried out by state actors, against companies involved in distributing vaccines. IBM said the European Commission' Directorate-General for Taxation and Customs Union was one target, as well as European and Asian companies that were not disclosed.

US: President-elect Joe Biden said Thursday he would voluntarily take a vaccine and pledged to keep US infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci in his current role.

Biden added he would ask Americans to commit to wearing masks for 100 days as one of his first acts as president, stopping just short of a nationwide mandate.

US pharma giant Moderna plans to make more than 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine available in the first quarter of 2021, adding that it expects to have 20 million doses available in the US by the end of this year.

Costa Rica: The Central American nation signed an agreement with BioNTech-Pfizer for manufacturing and delivering 3 million vaccines next year, said the office of President Carlos Alvardo on Thursday.

Deliveries will be made throughout the year, as established in an initial agreement announced in October, according to a statement from the president's office. Along with accords with AstraZeneca and Covax, about 60% of the country's population would receive vaccines by the end of 2021.

Asia

South Korea: Some 629 new COVID cases in the previous 24 hours were reported in South Korea, the highest daily increase in nine months despite tighter restrictions on people's movement.

The mayor of the capital Seoul, Seo Jeong-hyup, announced that most establishments in the city will have to close by 9 p.m. starting Saturday.

Europe

Austria: Voluntary mass testing has begun in Vienna and the western Vorarlberg and Tyrol pronvinces. The process consists of quick antigen tests which, if they come out positive, will be confirmed by a further conventional test within 24 hours.

The country plans to start ending its strict lockdown in a matter of days and it is hoped that mass testing, with support from the Austrian military, will prevent further hard lockdowns in the future.

Germany: Health Minister Jens Spahn has called for additional restrictions to stem the spread of the coronavirus in parts of Germany with very high COVID-19 infection numbers.

Germany posted 23,449 new coronavirus infections and 432 deaths from the virus, according to the Robert Koch Institute's daily report.

