Coronavirus digest: Pandemic has reversed 'decades' of gender equality, says UN

The economic impact of the virus has deepened inequality between men and women and reversed "decades of limited and fragile progress on gender equality and women's rights," said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"Today, millions of teenage girls around the world are out of school, and there are alarming reports of an increase in teenage pregnancies in some countries," he said, also referring to "disturbing reports from around the world of skyrocketing levels of gender-based violence, as many women are effectively confined with their abusers, while resources and support services are redirected."

The UN along with other organizations have also warned that tens of thousands of girls across Asia are being forced into marriage by desperate families plunged into poverty over the pandemic. Worldwide, an estimated 12 million girls are wed every year before the age of 18, but organizations warn that an additional 13 million child marriages could take place in the next decade.

The pandemic has imperiled food security for millions, according to the UN Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO). The number of undernourished people will increase by up to 132 million this year, while the number of acutely malnourished children will rise by 6.7 million.

"We are facing two pandemics. COVID-19, which beyond its health toll is crushing livelihoods, and hunger, a scourge the international community pledged to eradicate by the end of this decade," Qu Dongyu, the FAO's director-general said ahead of a virtual meeting to address hunger.

Coronavirus in India: Sikh temples in Delhi save millions from hunger Delhi's historical gurdwaras There are nearly 21 million Sikhs in India, making Sikhism the fourth-largest religion in the country. A pillar of Sikhism is "sewa" or service. Sikh temples, called "gurdwaras," offer free food to millions of people across the world.

Coronavirus in India: Sikh temples in Delhi save millions from hunger Coronavirus restrictions in place Delhi's gurdwaras were closed to the public at the end of March when India went into lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Even with no devotees, gurdwara staff continued daily prayers and provided services to Delhi's needy. Last month, religious places reopened across India. As the public returned, preventive measures like temperature checks, hand sanitizers, and masks were implemented.

Coronavirus in India: Sikh temples in Delhi save millions from hunger Sikh community kitchens According to Sikh philosophy, the faithful should not go home empty-handed. A visit to the gurdwara offers three things — lessons from Sikh gurus, "parshad" pastry made from whole-wheat flour, and a meal from the community kitchen.

Coronavirus in India: Sikh temples in Delhi save millions from hunger Thousands of meals prepared daily The kitchens open every day at 3a.m. to prepare meals for nearly 100,000 people. Men and women get together to cook dal (lentils), roti (Indian flatbread) and rice. Funding is provided by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and donations from Sikh devotees.

Coronavirus in India: Sikh temples in Delhi save millions from hunger Over 20 locations served The food is then loaded onto trucks and pick-up vans to be delivered across Delhi and neighboring cities like Noida and Ghaziabad. Localities are chosen on the basis of need, usually after other forms of aid have not been delivered. Government officials and local NGOs also request thousands of meals.

Coronavirus in India: Sikh temples in Delhi save millions from hunger Food for the needy For Sikhs, helping someone in need is considered the highest virtue. Even before the truck pulls in, people stand in long lines and wait for their daily meal. Many people are in need: young men and women, street children, people with disabilities, and the elderly. Some families with no source of income, especially because of COVID-19, also receive rations that could last them weeks.

Coronavirus in India: Sikh temples in Delhi save millions from hunger A well-organized process Two separate queues are formed — one for able-bodied men and another for women, the elderly and those with disabilities. The process of getting food is well organized, but in a country with over 1.3 billion people, physical distancing norms are hard to follow.

Coronavirus in India: Sikh temples in Delhi save millions from hunger Long lines in the sun For many standing in the line, this is the only meal they will eat all day. Some even carry small packets to bring food for friends and family members who could not make it to the gurdwara's truck. For them, the langar has reached places even the government and aid organizations could not. Author: Seerat Chabba (New Delhi)



Asia-Pacific

Hong Kong began voluntary mass testing for coronavirus, as part of a program aimed at identifying asymptomatic carriers. More than half a million residents registered in advance for the program, but many are distrustful of resources and staff provided by China's central government — fearing their DNA could be collected during the exercise and used by authorities amid a crackdown on dissent.

Gyms, barbershops, and cafes were allowed to partially reopen in the Philippine capital of Manila on Tuesday, as the government further eased quarantine restrictions despite having the highest number of cases in Southeast Asia. The country has reported more than 220,000 cases and a death toll of 3,558.

Myanmar reported its highest single-day total of coronavirus cases since its first cases were confirmed in late March. The Health Ministry announced 95 new cases, bringing the total to 882. Myanmar has seen a surge over the past week, mostly in the western state of Rakhine, which borders Bangladesh and hosts several major camps for displaced people.

India reported its lowest daily jump in cases in six days, taking its overall caseload to 3.69 million. Its death toll rose by 819, bringing the total to 65,288. India has been reporting the highest single-day caseload in the world every day for more than three weeks, and is the third worst-hit country behind the United States and Brazil.

South America

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Monday that nobody will be forced to use the vaccine against coronavirus once it is developed. His comments come after the government earmarked millions of dollars for the purchase and future production of vaccinations, as Brazil suffers the second-worst outbreak outside of the United States.

Brazil has become a hotspot in recent months, with 3,908,272 confirmed cases and 121,381 deaths caused by the virus.

