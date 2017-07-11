Coronavirus digest: Olympic chief postpones Tokyo trip

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach's visit to Japan, scheduled for later this month, Tokyo 2020 Olympics organizers said on Monday.

Japan's state of emergency was extended last Friday until May 31. Bach's visit may not happen until June, according to the local TV station Fuji News Network.

"In the light of the extension of the state of emergency last week and various circumstances we are facing, the visit of IOC President Bach to Japan scheduled for 17 and 18 May has been postponed," Tokyo 2020 said in a statement.

"We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in Japan and other relevant factors and will rearrange his visit to Japan as soon as possible."

Watch video 00:41 Thomas Bach, IOC President: Safety of all participants and the Japanese people is first priority

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said that he has never "put the Olympics first," on a day when an opinion poll showed nearly 60% of people in the country want the Olympics canceled.

The Olympics was scheduled to begin in less than three months.

"My priority has been to protect the lives and health of the Japanese population. We must first prevent the spread of the virus," Suga told a parliamentary committee meeting when asked if the Games will continue despite the COVID-19 infections spike.

Here's a roundup of some of the other major COVID-related stories around the world on Monday.

Europe

Germany opened access to Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to all adults, lifting a priority system determining who gets the jabs first, Health Minister Jens Spahn announced on Monday.

The vaccine was earlier restricted to those above the age of 60, but with the majority of that group expected to be vaccinated by June, the government decided not to restrict the jabs to older people.

Younger people can get the vaccine — which, like AstraZeneca, can lead to very rare side effects — after consulting their doctor, Spahn said after a meeting with the health ministers of the federal states in Berlin.

Germany confirmed 6,922 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 3,527,251, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.

The reported death toll rose by 54 to 84,829, according to the tally.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce the easing of restrictions in England on Monday, as daily infections and deaths have dropped sharply, aided by one of the fastest vaccine rollouts in the world.

Measures — effective from May 17 — will include the reopening of indoor seating in pubs and restaurants.

People should also be able to meet in groups of up to 30 outdoors, while six people or two households can meet indoors.

The easing of restrictions will apply to England only, with the devolved governments of Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Wales setting out their own rules.

Norway's government-appointed commission on Monday recommended excluding the COVID-19 vaccines made by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson in its inoculation program due to a risk of rare but harmful side-effects.

However, it added that those who would volunteer to take either of the two vaccines should be allowed to do so.

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health said last month that the AstraZeneca vaccine should be dropped entirely but the government instead sought further advice — including on the jabs made by J&J, which the country has yet to adopt.

Cyprus will exit a third partial lockdown on Monday with a new coronavirus "safety pass" system to allow people to move freely.

"By implementing health protocols, testing the population, and expediting the vaccination program, Cyprus is taking an important step towards exiting uncertainty," Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said.

France has detected 20 cases of the COVID-19 variant first found in India, the country's health minister told LCI TV on Monday.

The Indian coronavirus variant has been described by the World Health Organization as a "variant of interest," suggesting it could spread more rapidly, cause more disease, or even evade vaccine immunity.

Meanwhile, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the economy will return to its pre-COVID-19 economic levels by the first half of 2022.

He also told France Info radio that he was sticking to his forecast of 5% Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for 2021 for France.

European vacations possible again as COVID infections slow Austria On May 19, restaurants, hotels, theaters, and sport facilities are set to reopen, admitting visitors who show proof of a negative COVID test. These reopening plans will coincide with the elimination of quarantine rules for arriving tourists, enabling vaccinated and tested visitors to enter the country, as well as those who have recovered from COVID-19.

European vacations possible again as COVID infections slow Switzerland In order to fly to Switzerland, you will need a negative test, but this does not apply to arrivals by land. Only visitors arriving from high-risk areas are required to self-quarantine. Hotels are open, as are museums, stores, theaters and amusement parks. Restaurants are allowed to serve guests outdoors. Maximum occupancy numbers, social-distancing and mask-wearing rules apply everywhere.

European vacations possible again as COVID infections slow Greece In Greece, the outside areas of restaurants are allowed to open again but are required to close by 10:45 p.m., and a curfew is in place starting at 11:00 p.m. Vacationers who want to enter the country are obligated to submit their personal data online and they must show proof of a negative PCR test or that they are fully vaccinated. They dont't need to self-quarantine.

European vacations possible again as COVID infections slow Italy Italy is gradually lifting its restrictions. In areas with lower incidence rates, restaurants are allowed to serve guests outdoors even in the evening, but a curfew is in place starting at 10:00 p.m. Museums and movie theaters in “yellow zones” are open again. Italy aims to officially start its summer season on June 2, but the applicable restrictions for visitors have yet to be drawn up.

European vacations possible again as COVID infections slow France France is gradually opening up. Residents are now allowed to go beyond ten kilometers from their homes without a valid reason, and trips within the country are permitted again. A curfew is in place starting at 7 p.m. but is set to be pushed back to 9 p.m. starting on the May 19. Restaurants will then be allowed to serve guests outdoors, and stores and cultural establishments will open again.

European vacations possible again as COVID infections slow Spain The situation in Spain has eased up considerably, with many restrictions already lifted, but several regions plan to maintain their curfews for the time being. Masks will also continue to be mandatory outdoors. Arrivals from EU and Schengen countries are allowed, but those coming from high-risk areas are still required to show a negative test.

European vacations possible again as COVID infections slow Portugal After about five and half months, a state of emergency was lifted Portugal on May 1. Restaurants, cultural and recreational establishments are thus now allowed to stay open until 10:30 p.m. In addition, the border with Spain is open again. Tourists from countries with a 14-day incidence rate exceeding 150, however, are still barred from entering Portugal.

European vacations possible again as COVID infections slow Croatia In Croatia, hotels are allowed to receive guests and restaurants can open for outdoor dining provided they adhere to certain conditions. In order to enter the country, visitors must show proof of a negative PCR or antibody test, confirmation that they have recovered from COVID-19, or proof that they have been fully vaccinated.

European vacations possible again as COVID infections slow Denmark Stores have been reopened, but in order to dine indoors, guests are required to use an app to show they have tested negative, been fully vaccinated, or have recovered from COVID. Fully vaccinated arrivals from EU and Schengen countries are allowed to enter Denmark without a valid reason provided that their country is classified as "orange" or better, meaning with a lower COVID risk.

European vacations possible again as COVID infections slow Poland Hotels are allowed to welcome guests again – at 50% capacity. Outdoor dining will be allowed as well starting on May 15 and indoor dining as of May 29. Visitors are required to self-quarantine for ten days upon arrival unless they show proof of a negative test. Fully vaccinated people and those who have recovered from COVID are likewise exempted from the quarantine requirement. Author: Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg



Asia-Pacific

India saw a significant drop in the number of daily coronavirus infections on Monday, reporting 366,161 new cases in the past 24 hours after logging more than 400,000 cases for four straight days.

However, experts attribute the decrease in cases to the relatively lower testing at the weekend.

The number of COVID-19-related deaths was 3,754 in the past 24 hours, according to the country's Health Ministry. This was also a decline, after 4,000 deaths a day for two consecutive days. The overall death toll now stands at 246,116.

Meanwhile, calls to impose a nationwide lockdown grew in the country, increasing pressure on the Narendra Modi government.

German vaccine maker BioNTech said Monday it would build a southeast Asia headquarters and manufacturing site in Singapore that could produce hundreds of millions of doses of vaccines per year that are based on its mRNA technology.

Construction of the manufacturing plant and a regional headquarters in Singapore will start this year, and the site could become operational by 2023, the company said in a statement.

Australia has started administering COVID-19 vaccines to athletes around the country to give them "comfort and certainty" for their final preparations for the Tokyo Olympics.

The country has been relatively slow to roll out vaccines to the general population, but Olympic and Paralympic athletes have been allowed to jump the queue before they travel to the Games, set to run from July 23 to August 8.

