Coronavirus digest: Not enough Germans using alert app, experts say

Germany

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Germany's health authority, reported 782 new infections on Sunday, bringing the nation's case count to 232,864. The figure is a notable drop from the more than 2,000 infections reported on Saturday, which RKI said was due to returning travelers. The RKI also reported two new deaths, increasing Germany's death toll from the virus to 9,269 since the pandemic began.

Read more: Study reveals how most Germans get infected

Experts in Germany have claimed that not enough people are using the country's coronavirus tracking app for it to be effective. More than 17 million people have downloaded the app since it was launched in June, but Gert Wagner, a member of Germany's Advisory Council for Consumer Affairs, told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper that the number of downloads "needs to double" for the country to be prepared for a second wave. Veronika Grimm of the German Council of Economic Experts told the newspaper that contact tracing apps are only promising if 80% of the population uses them.

Watch video 02:39 Share Enforcing corona rules in Berlin Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3hLIk Berlin’s bars struggle to enforce corona rules

Europe

Failure to reopen schools in the United Kingdom "is not an option," British Prime Minister said in an interview with the Sunday Telegraph. The British government has pushed to get pupils back into the classroom next week, with Johnson saying in September that reopening schools was a social, economic and moral imperative. He has insisted that schools would be able to operate safely despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch video 03:49 Share Sicily migrant crisis Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3hL4S Italy: Blaming Refugees for Importing Corona

Asia

South Korea registered 397 new infections as of midnight Saturday, the third-straight day of at least 300 new cases and the highest single-day total since March. The recent resurgence of the virus began in the nation's capital of Seoul before spreading to practically every major city and provincial town over the past week. After avoiding strict social distancing measures over economic concerns, the government has now banned large gatherings, barred spectators from attending sporting events and closed nightspots, beaches and churches.

Confirmed cases in India topped 3 million on Sunday after reporting 10,339 new cases. The country currently has the highest rate of new infections as the disease has spread through impoverished rural areas in the north and older populations in the south. Health authorities also reported 912 new virus-related deaths, bringing the national death toll to 3,044,940.

dv/rc (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)