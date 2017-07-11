Coronavirus digest: New Zealand's South Island records first case in almost a year

New Zealand on Saturday discovered the first COVID-19 case in its South Island for nearly a year, health officials reported.

The Blenheim resident flew over from the North Island and got a sore throat soon after arriving, the New Zealand Ministry of Health said. It is the first South Island case since November 2020.

"The current public health assessment is that the risk appears low given the individual's likely late stage of infection," the health ministry said.

With the country's capital Auckland in strict lockdown since August 18, authorities have limited coronavirus cases to 2,492 across the country, with 104 new cases reported on Saturday. Earlier in October the government dropped its 'zero-COVID' policy.

However, health authorities urged more people to get vaccinated.

"Vaccination is our number one protection against COVID-19. The Pfizer vaccine is safe, will help stop you getting seriously ill, and could save your life," officials told the population.

So far, 86% of New Zealand's five million people have received the first vaccination and 70% are fully inoculated.

Only 28 people have died from the pandemic so far in New Zealand.

Africa

Tunisia is requiring residents and visitors to have government-issued COVID-19 vaccine passes to use public and private institutions, its authorities announced.

Tunisia's President Kais Saied issued a decree to make vaccination passes mandatory

The presidential decree orders passes to be used at work and to enter cafes, restaurants, hotels and tourist establishments.

Anyone who is not vaccinated will be suspended from work in the public or private sectors until the vaccine pass is presented, authorities said.

Americas

The FDA late on Friday said using the Pfizer vaccine on 5 to 11-year-old US children "would clearly outweigh the risks," before an independent panel reviews the plans on Tuesday.

If US health experts give the go-ahead to the smaller kid's doses, the group could start to be vaccinated in November, with the first ones fully protected by Christmas.

Peru, the country with the highest coronavirus death rate in the world, has now recorded a grueling milestone.

Over 200,000 people have now died from the global pandemic in the South American country, health authorities have reported.

But with only 25 new deaths, Health Minister Hernando Cevallos said that the two waves in 2020 and a vaccination campaign had probably "created immunity" among Peru's population of 33 million.

