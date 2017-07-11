Coronavirus digest: New Zealand prepares to end lockdown

New Zealand is lifting a strict coronavirus lockdown this week. Three million people will no longer be under stay-at-home orders as of Tuesday.

On Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said there had been positive progress in stemming a delta-variant fueled outbreak that emerged late last month. Schools will reopen Thursday for the first time in three weeks.

Ardern added that Auckland will remain under a hard lockdown for at least another week. The city of 2 million people is where the current outbreak began and has not yet been contained.

Although stay-at-home orders will be lifted outside of Auckland, social gatherings will be limited to fifty people, mask mandates will remain in place and app-based contact tracing will be used in many public venues.

"We've done so well to bringing this outbreak under control, level four (hard lockdown) restrictions are working but the job is not done," she said. "We're within sight of elimination but we can't drop the ball."

The current outbreak ended New Zealand's six-month streak without any locally transmitted cases

Here is a roundup of other coronavirus news from around the world:

Europe

More than 61% of the German population is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, the Robert Koch Institute reported Monday.

German health officials are currently pushing for increased vaccinations in September as the fall and winter approaches.

Health Minister Jens Spahn tweeted Monday that the number of people who received their first shot over the weekend was still too low.

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert on Monday called for a Germany-wide vaccination drive next week to give vaccinations an "important push" in the right direction.

Asia

Vietnam's school year started Monday amid widespread COVID lockdowns to contain an ongoing virus surge brought on by the delta variant and lagging vaccinations.

Around 23 million Vietnamese students will start school this year in virtual classrooms. Live classes have mostly been shit down since April, and in some harder-hit provinces, schools have been converted into quarantine facilities and field hospitals.

Only 3.3% of Vietnam's 98 million inhabitants have been fully vaccinated, and 15.4% have received at least one shot.

Health officials in South Korea said Monday they are concerned about a spike COVID cases during the "Chuseok" holiday season later in September, during which millions of people travel around the country to visit family.

On Monday, 1,000 new infections were reported Monday, marking the 62nd consecutive day with 1,000 or more new cases.

The vast majority of the new cases have been reported in the Seoul metropolitan area.

