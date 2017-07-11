Coronavirus digest: New Zealand extends lockdown amid delta outbreak

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday announced the extension of a nationwide lockdown amid a resurgent coronavirus outbreak fueled by the highly contagious delta variant.

The Pacific island nation will remain at alert level 4 — the highest level — until midnight Friday.

Auckland, the country's largest city and the epicenter of the latest outbreak, will be in lockdown for longer, until midnight August 31.

"The safest option for all of us right now is to hold the course for longer," said Ardern at a news conference.

"If the world has taught us anything it is to be cautious with this variant of COVID-19," she added.

New Zealand went into lockdown on Tuesday, within hours of the first case being detected. It is the first nationwide lockdown since March 2020.

The country reported 35 new infections on Monday, 33 of which were in Auckland and two in the capital Wellington.

After the latest figures, the total number of infections in the current outbreak stands at 107.

Here is a roundup of other coronavirus news from around the world:

Asia

Taiwan's president, Tsai Ing-wen, received the island's first domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, the same day it became publicly available.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen gets her first shot of Medigen, a Taiwan-made vaccine

By taking the Medigen vaccine, the president gave her personal stamp of approval as critics expressed concern over the rushed authorization of the shot.

"It doesn't hurt, I'm in good spirits, and I'm going to continue working for the day," she later wrote on Facebook.

Vietnam deployed troops on the streets of Ho Chi Minh City to help enforce a lockdown in the country's business hub.

The city has become the epicenter of Vietnam's worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic, accounting for half of the country's overall cases and 80% of fatalities, according to the Health Ministry.

North Korea said it had developed its own Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) to conduct coronavirus tests. The isolated country has not reported any COVID-19 cases but has stepped up efforts to head off more contagious new strains of the virus. Experts have voiced doubts about Pyongyang's claim of zero infections, given its poor health care system and the border it shares with China.

Europe

Germany reported 3,668 new cases of the coronavirus and four additional deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the Robert Koch Institute. The latest figures take the country's total tally to 3,871,865 infections and 91,980 deaths.

adi/nm (AFP, Reuters, AP)