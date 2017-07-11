Coronavirus Digest: New lockdowns across Europe as cases resurge

As coronavirus infections in Europe increase, several countries are imposing new lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus that has claimed close to 219,228 lives in the continent so far. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a strict monthlong lockdown similar to the spring lockdown.

Europe

In Greece, the daily COVID-19 cases surpassed the 2,000 mark for the first time since the pandemic began. The government has imposed new lockdown measures from Tuesday which will include bars, cafes, restaurants and gyms being shuttered across the nation.The new restrictions are set to be in place at least till the end of November.

Austria will see a partial "second lockdown" from Tuesday that will see restaurants, bars and recreation venues close and people required to stay home from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., though they can go out for work and exercise. Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said the measures will last through November but will be more lenient than those in the first lockdown as schools, non-essential shops are allowed to remain open.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared a stay-at-home order for England as of Thursday.

Portugal has announced lockdown restrictions for 70% of its population, slated to begin on Wednesday. As many as 121 municipalities across the country will be put under the partial lockdown. These include Porto and capital Lisbon, that have registered over 240 new infections per 100,000 people within two weeks. Schools will continue to remain open while outdoor markets and events are banned.

Following 14,777 new infections in Germany, according to statistics released Sunday by the Robert Koch Institute, the German health agency for disease prevention and monitoring, the country's partial lockdown is set to start on Monday. Germany has recently seen a spike in cases and the weekend tallies are generally lower as not all health offices report their counts on Saturdays and Sundays.

Two top officials in Turkey who work closely with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have tested positive for coronavirus. On Saturday 2,213 new COVID-19 cases and 75 deaths were reported in the country.

Oceania

Australia recorded no new locally transmitted cases of coronavirus for the first time in five months.

In Melbourne, which had the most cases in the country, people were seen enjoying the first weekend of restaurants and pubs taking in walk-in customers. Victoria State Deputy Premier James Merlino hailed Sunday's zero figures as "another great day for Victoria."

He, however, asked the residents to remain cautious ahead of the Melbourne Cup, Australia's famous horse race, that begins on Tuesday.

