Coronavirus digest: Most Germans support opening shops in March

The majority of people in Germany still be in support of the current lockdown measures, but the share has been slowly dropping, a poll published on Sunday by the Welt am Sonntag.

The share of the population which considered the coronavirus measures appropriate was at 63% in February, down from 69% in November and 73% in September.

At the same time, three-quarters of Germans were in favor of reopening shops in March, according to another poll published on Sunday in the weekend newspaper Bild am Sonntag. A slight majority, 54%, also supported the idea of opening restaurants in March.

Early this month, German lawmakers extended the country's strict lockdown measures until March 7. They also set the condition of bringing the infection rate below 35 per 100,000 people per week. The current rate has plateaued at around 60 after a slow decline over previous weeks.

Germany's Robert Koch Institute reported 7,890 new cases in the past 24 hours on Sunday. There were also 157 coronavirus deaths reported — this brought the total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic to over 70,000.

Even as vaccination efforts continue in the country, a slim majority of Germans rejected the proposal of loosening restrictions for people who had been vaccinated, according to the poll in the Welt am Sonntag. Some 69% of respondents said they would take a vaccine as soon as it was possible.

Americas

The US Food and Drug Administration approved the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for emergency use on Saturday evening, making it the third vaccine to be given the green light in the country.

Thousands of Argentinians gathered in front of government buildings in Buenos Aires on Saturday evening to protest "vaccine privileges." The revelation that people close to the minister of health had been able to jump the queue sparked outrage and ended with the minister losing his position.

Asia

Thailand launched its vaccination program on Sunday, administering doses of the Chinese SinoVac vaccine to frontline health and medical workers as well as cabinet ministers.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, 66, fell outside of the age range of the SinoVac vaccine — 18 to 59 — and so did not receive a dose.

ab/sms (AFP, dpa, KNA, Reuters, AP)